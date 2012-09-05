Sept 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. (AA+/Negative/--) and its affiliates
(MassMutual) are unaffected by the announcement that the company will be
acquiring The Hartford's Retirement Plans business. We expect the transaction to
have a small negative effect on MassMutual's capital adequacy, primarily because
of the $400 million announced acquisition cost. We further expect the
acquisition and its related integration costs to put downward pressure on
MassMutual's nominal earnings in 2013, but to have a relatively small positive
effect on earnings in subsequent years. Although integration risks exist, we
believe they are mitigated by the company's experience in the retirement
solutions space, and that in the mid to longer term this transaction will
benefit MassMutual's competitive position.