(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the recent formalization by Lupatech S.A. (global scale: B-/Negative/--; national scale: brBB/Negative/--) of the Investors Agreement, with which the company intends to strengthen its capital structure, does not immediately affect its ratings on the company and its 'CCC' issue rating on Lupatech Finance Ltd.'s guaranteed perpetual bonds. Although we view the formalization as a positive factor and despite the company's intention to divest some noncore assets to improve short-term liquidity, ratings and outlook remain unchanged until we can factor in our analysis the actual impact on the company's current weak liquidity position as well as on its business risk profile. Hence, we will continue to monitor the development of the capital strengthening plan. We will also continue to watch the company's new backlog profile, after the recent cancellation of certain contracts with Petrobras and the potential combination of business with San Antonio Brasil. (New York Ratings Team)