Overview
-- Despite our expectation of meaningful revenue and EBITDA growth for
Toronto-based advertising holding company MDC Partners in the second
half of 2012, we expect fully-adjusted leverage to remain high over the next 12
to 18 months.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B' from
'B+'.
-- At the same time, we are lowering our issue-level rating on the
company's unsecured debt to 'B' from 'B+'.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that MDC will
generate positive discretionary cash flow in the second half of 2012, and that
leverage will begin to fall as EBITDA rises and spending to add top-tier
talent subsides.
Rating Action
On Sept. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on
MDC Partners Inc., including its corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'B+'. At
the same time, we lowered our issue-level rating on the company's unsecured
debt to 'B' from 'B+', and left the recovery rating unchanged at '4',
indicating our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a
payment default. The rating outlook is stable.
Rationale
With second-quarter results, MDC reiterated its full year revenue, EBITDA, and
free cash flow guidance, and we are unaware of any changes to this forecast.
However, despite our expectation of meaningful revenue and EBITDA growth in
the second half of 2012, under our base-case scenario, we expect that leverage
(including our adjustments for operating leases, earn-outs, and put
obligations) could remain well above 4x through at least 2013. As a result,
over the next 12 to 18 months, we expect to continue to characterize the
company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," which includes
leverage in the 4x to 5x range. This elevated financial risk, together with
continued economic uncertainty and our "fair" assessment of the company's
business risk profile, is inconsistent with a 'B+' rating, in our view.
We consider MDC's business profile fair, given our view of the strong creative
reputation of a key number of agencies, such as Crispin Porter + Bogusky,
72andSunny, and Anomaly, and its healthy digital capabilities. Key risk
factors are the company's relatively small agency network, limited global
presence, and its still high (but declining) concentration of revenue and
EBITDA from its top five agencies. MDC is a provider of marketing services
primarily in the U.S. (81% of revenue for the first six months of 2012), with
a presence in Canada (15%), and other countries (4%). The company's
subsidiaries provide a comprehensive range of marketing communications and
consulting services.
We expect that headcount reduction efforts to date will benefit the company in
2013 in terms of run-rate cost savings, but believe that it could take several
years for the company to reduce its staff cost ratio to the low-60% area. The
advertising industry is subject to the cyclical nature of advertising, as well
as a client's ability to switch to competitors or scale back spending at short
notice. MDC has been in an aggressive growth mode over the past several years,
and we believe that increased staffing and facilities costs outpaced revenue
growth in certain areas. Cost of sales as a percentage of revenue was 72% in
for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, compared with 65% in 2009. For larger
ad agency holding companies, typical staff cost ratios run closer to 60%. MDC
has taken steps to reduce this ratio, including meaningful headcount reduction
that led to severance expense in the first half of 2012.
Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenue to grow at a high-teen to
low-20% rate in the second half of 2012, based on historical acquisitions and
net new business wins. Net new business wins were strong, with estimated
annual net revenue of $80 million in the first half of the year. An important
element of our base case is U.S. real GDP growth of 2.1% in 2012 and 1.8% in
2013. We believe that EBITDA (including distributions from affiliates, but
after minority interest expense and equity-based compensation) could more than
double compared with the second half of 2011. Advertising spending visibility
remains low and the economic outlook uncertain for 2013, and we believe that
like larger, higher rated peers, organic revenue growth at MDC could slow
compared with 2012. The company has benefited from its revenue concentration
in the U.S., where advertising and marketing spending has remained stronger
compared with euro currency markets. As a result, assuming only modest
acquisitions, we believe revenue could grow at a mid- to high-single-digit
percent rate in 2013, largely as a result of new business wins and the
potential for modest acquisitions.
Under our base-case scenario (excluding potential acquisitions), we believe
that the company could restore the EBITDA margin (including minority interest
expense and after noncash stock compensation expense) to the high-single-digit
percent area in 2012. For the second quarter, revenue increased 15%, while
EBITDA (including deferred acquisition consideration adjustments and
distributions from affiliates) dropped 5%, which was below our expectations on
account of a 24% increase in operating expenses. Organic revenue growth was
healthy, at 8.3%. The company's EBITDA margin (after net minority
distributions and treating stock compensation as expense) was very low, at
3.6% for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. Despite healthy revenue growth,
increases in talent and facilities spending, as well as more recent
severance-related expenses, have reversed EBITDA margin improvement. MDC has
publicly stated its intention to decelerate operating cost increases and focus
on margin improvement. Failure to deliver the acquisition-related and new
business-related revenue, and a corresponding improvement in the EBITDA margin
could cause us to revise our business risk assessment downward.
Lease-adjusted debt (including deferred acquisition consideration and put
obligations) to EBITDA (before noncash stock compensation, including affiliate
distributions and adjustments for deferred acquisition consideration, but
after minority interest) was very high, at roughly 10x as of June 30, 2012, up
from 7.1x in 2011. The spike in leverage was because of EBITDA declines, as
well as borrowings under the revolving credit facility to fund roughly $50
million of deferred acquisition consideration payments in the second quarter.
The company's acquisition strategy focuses on making upfront payments,
typically at PBT (profit before tax) multiples of 3x to 4x, with additional
consideration in the form of contingent deferred acquisition payments. To
date, these payments have been lumpy, limiting the company's liquidity
position in certain periods and causing the need for credit amendments to
loosen financial covenants. As of June 30, 2012, the current portion of
deferred acquisition consideration was $90.7 million. Although high, MDC
should be able to address this payment with revolver borrowings and free cash
flow.
Under our base-case scenario, we believe that leverage could fall to the mid-
to high-5x area in 2012. In 2013, assuming the company pays the current
portion of earn-out obligations, we believe leverage could drop to the mid-4x
area. Further leverage reduction will depend on the pace of EBITDA growth, as
well as future acquisition activity and the ongoing level of
acquisition-related liabilities, which we have assumed will be in the $40
million to $50 million range longer term. Discretionary cash flow (operating
cash flow, less capital expenditures and after dividends and minority
distributions) was negative for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, mainly
because of EBITDA declines, high dividend payments, and working capital cash
usage as a result of acquisition activity. We expect this to reverse in the
second half of 2012, because of EBITDA growth and working capital benefits of
media-related acquisitions in the first half of the year. As a result, under
our base-case scenario, we believe the company could generate discretionary
cash flow in the $30 million to $40 million range in 2012. A key rating factor
will be the company's ability to generate ongoing positive discretionary cash
flow, despite the level of acquisition activity.
Liquidity
In our opinion, MDC has "adequate" liquidity to cover its needs over the next
12 months. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the
following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect sources of liquidity (including cash and access to the
revolving credit facility) to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x over the next
12 months.
-- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more
than 15%.
-- Following the company's July 2012 credit amendment, compliance with
maintenance covenants is sufficient to withstand a greater-than-15% drop in
EBITDA.
-- The company has flexibility to reduce acquisition and capital spending
to bolster liquidity, if need be.
-- We believe MDC has good relationships with its banks, based on recent
credit agreement amendments, and has a satisfactory standing in the credit
markets.
MDC's sources of liquidity include cash balances of $72 million as of June 30,
2012, and access to its $150 million secured asset-based revolving credit
facility (unrated), which had $129 million outstanding as of June 30. Over the
next 12 months, assuming modest cash generated from working capital and
excluding potential acquisitions, we estimate cash flow from operations could
be in the $80 million to $100 million range. Uses of liquidity over the next
12 months include capital expenditures that we estimate in the $20 million
area, annual dividends of about $17 million, and deferred acquisition
consideration (earn-outs), the current portion of which totaled $90.7 million
as of June 30, 2012.
The amended credit agreement contains financial covenants, including a maximum
senior leverage ratio of 2.0x, a maximum total leverage ratio of 4.25x, a
minimum fixed-coverage ratio of 1.25x, and a minimum EBITDA requirement of
$94.6 million. Based on the July, 2012 amendment, the company's tightest
covenant, its total leverage covenant, steps down to 4.0x on Sept. 30, 2012,
where it will remain over the life of the facility. As a result of the
amendment, we believe headroom against the total leverage covenant will remain
above 20% over the next two years, despite the potential for spikes in
borrowing under the revolving credit facility to fund earn-out payments.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that MDC will generate
positive discretionary cash flow in the second half of 2012, and that leverage
will begin to decrease as EBITDA rebounds and talent-related spending
subsides. Over the next year, we view both an upgrade and downgrade as equally
unlikely. We could raise the rating over the long term, if leverage drops to
less than 4x on a sustained basis, compliance with financial covenants remains
above 20%, and the company maintains adequate liquidity and establishes a less
aggressive financial policy. We believe the company could achieve these
measures in 2014, assuming stronger economic trends, and barring a
continuation of aggressive debt-financed acquisition activity. We expect such
a scenario would entail continued mid- to high-single-digit percent organic
revenue growth, and a steady reduction in deferred acquisition-related
liabilities.
Conversely, although less likely in our view, we could lower the rating if the
company does not begin to generate sustainable positive discretionary cash
flow, or if covenant headroom falls below 15% with an expectation of further
narrowing stemming from operating weakness and acquisition or earn-out related
payments.
Ratings List
Downgraded; Outlook Action
To From
MDC Partners Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B+/Negative/--
Downgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
To From
MDC Partners Inc.
Senior Unsecured B B+
Recovery Rating 4 4