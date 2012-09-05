Sept 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and
outlook on U.S.-based component manufacturer Precision Engineered Products LLC
(PEP) (B+/Stable/--) are not affected by the company's announcement that it has
reduced pricing on its $190 million senior secured credit facilities. PEP
reported that the amendment reduced pricing by 75 basis points, which could save
about $1.5 million in annual interest. As of June 30, 2012, its total debt to
EBITDA was about 2.7x. We expect leverage to improve modestly in 2012 because
stability in energy end markets is likely to offset weak demand from medical and
transportation markets.