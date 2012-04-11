(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 11 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 4 basis points (bps) to 211 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 8 bps to 651 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads widened by 3 bps each to 142 bps, 183 bps, and 257 bps, respectively. The 'BB' spread expanded by 7 bps to 469 bps, and 'B' and 'CCC' widened by 8 bps each to 699 bps and 1,065 bps, respectively. By industry, financial institutions, industrials, and telecommunications expanded by 4 bps each to 317 bps, 306 bps, and 337 bps, respectively. Utilities expanded by 2 bps to 214 bps, and banks expanded by 6 bps to 325 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 198 bps and is below its five-year moving average of 240 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is above its one-year moving average of 642 bps and below its five-year moving average of 722 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions. For more information, visit www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)