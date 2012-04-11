(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 11 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign a rating of 'BBB+(exp)' to Banco
Santander (Brasil) S.A.'s (BSB) upcoming issue of senior unsecured notes with a
maturity of up to four years indexed to the Chilean inflation rate (Chilean
Unidad de Fomento-CLF) and settled in U.S. dollars.
The notes will be issued through BSB's Grand Cayman Branch; the amount of the
notes and the interest rate will be set at the time of the issuance. Principal
will mature in April 2016, and interest payments will be made semi-annually
commencing in October 2012.
The notes are part of a USD10 billion global medium-term note program of which
approximately USD4.1 billion is currently outstanding. The net proceeds will be
used by BSB for general banking purposes. The final rating is contingent upon
the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.
The expected rating assigned to BSB's new issuance corresponds to the Fitch's
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) for the bank and ranks equal with other senior
unsecured debt.
BSB's long-term local currency IDR of 'A-', Negative Outlook, and its long-term
foreign currency IDR of 'BBB+' are above the IDRs of Brazil, while the foreign
currency IDRs are constrained by the country ceiling. BSB's IDRs are driven by
the support Fitch expects BSB would receive from its parent, Spain's Banco
Santander (SAN; long-term IDR rated 'A'; Outlook Negative by Fitch) due to the
strategic importance of this subsidiary within SAN's global operations.
SAN controls approximately 76% of BSB, the third largest private retail bank in
Brazil. The bank has grown its local franchise and holds a solid position in
retail and wholesale market niches, providing a broad and diversified asset base
and revenue stream, backed by the deposit base and distribution capacity of one
of Brazil's leading branch networks.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011).
