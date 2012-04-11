(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed China's foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook and local currency IDR at 'AA-' with a Negative Outlook. The Short-term rating is 'F1' and the Country Ceiling is 'A+'. "Fitch expects more debt to migrate onto China's sovereign balance sheet as the economy works through the aftermath of the credit surge of 2009-2011, primarily impacting the local currency rating, which remains on Negative Outlook," says Andrew Colquhoun, head of Asia-Pacific Sovereigns at Fitch. "The ratings balance China's strong narrowly-defined sovereign finances against broader contingent liabilities and structural weaknesses including unresolved problems in the banking system." China's key rating strength is its strong on-balance-sheet public finances. China's sovereign net foreign asset position at end-2011 was worth 44% of GDP, the second-strongest in the 'A' range, underpinned by the world's highest reserves stockpile of USD3.2trn. This supports the foreign currency IDR at 'A+' with Stable Outlook. Explicit sovereign debt remains modest: central government debt was just 17.5% of GDP at end-2011, while fiscal deposits were worth 5.5% of GDP. Fiscal deposits exceed sovereign debt maturities which are projected to be about 2% of GDP in 2012. The total amount of credit in China's economy rose rapidly amid credit-fuelled stimulus and its aftermath in 2009-2011. Banking system assets rose to 238% of GDP by end-2011, from 204% at end-2008. Fitch has concerns that the banking system will face rising loan impairments over the medium term following this credit surge. This could impact the supply of credit to the broader economy, affecting growth, or lead to a requirement for sovereign financial support to the system. Rapid expansion of the largely unregulated "shadow banking system" of non-bank financial institutions poses additional risks to financial stability and complicates the authorities' task in steering credit policy. The Negative Outlook on the local currency IDR primarily reflects Fitch's expectation that more contingent liabilities will migrate onto the sovereign balance sheet, whether through bail-outs of insolvent institutions, uneconomic asset swaps, guarantees, or other mechanisms. This process already appears to have begun when the powerful government National Development and Reform Commission issued a statement of support for quasi-corporate Ministry of Railways' (MoR) debts in October 2011. MoR debt was worth about 4.7% of GDP at end-Q3 2011. More significant for the resolution of the Outlook will be how local government debt (worth about 22% of GDP at end-2011) is managed. Lack of transparency, particularly on government debt, weighs on the ratings relative to 'A' range peers. The authorities' decision to publish a figure for local government debt is positive for transparency, although the amount disclosed exceeds Fitch's previous expected range. China's ratings benefit from a record of strong economic growth stretching back to 1991. However, the outlook for 2012 is more uncertain. Fitch projects China's GDP growth at 8% in 2012 and 2013, below the 2007-2011 average of 10.5% per year, as the economy works off excesses in the real estate sector and policy is eased only gradually to keep the squeeze on inflation and house prices. "The unwinding property market poses some risk of a so-called hard landing, although Fitch believes the authorities' scope for policy flexibility inclines against such a negative outcome," says Colquhoun. In the longer term, China faces the challenge of rebalancing towards a more sustainable growth pattern driven more by consumption and less by investment, now worth an unprecedented 49% of GDP. The rebalancing process, while ultimately essential, could involve more volatile economic conditions as it develops. China's governance indicators lag 'A' range peers. The country's social and political stability may be challenged if economic conditions deteriorated, although this is not Fitch's base case. Further migration of debt onto the sovereign balance sheet, as Fitch anticipates, could lead the agency to downgrade the local currency IDR. Resumed rapid growth in sovereign contingent liabilities, for example local government debts, would be negative for the ratings and could also lead to a downgrade of the local currency IDR. A disorderly unwinding of China's imbalances involving a sharp reversal of leverage and a decline in investment and broader economic activity would be strongly negative for the ratings, including the foreign currency IDR. Conversely, evidence of a smooth rebalancing towards a more sustainable growth path would be positive for the ratings. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors.