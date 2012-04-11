(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB'
rating to the $300 million 4.5% senior unsecured notes due 2022 issued by Edison
N.J,-based Mack-Cali Realty L.P., the operating partnership of Mack-Cali
Realty Corp. (together Mack-Cali). The real estate investment trust (REIT) will
use proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include
the repayment of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility and
debt repurchases.
Our ratings on Mack-Cali reflect the REIT's "satisfactory" business risk
profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile, which are characterized by
healthy debt service coverage, limited development exposure, and manageable
funding obligations over the next 18 to 24 months. However, we expect modest
erosion in rental revenues and net operating income (NOI) over the next two
years given Mack-Cali's significant portfolio concentration in the New York
metro area. We believe office market fundamentals will likely remain weak in
this region due to limited demand for office space, (driven in part by a
continued contraction in the financial services sector jobs), as well as a
substantial inventory of vacant space (including sublease space).
Mack-Cali is an office REIT with a total implied market capitalization of
roughly $4.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2011. The company's portfolio as of year end
2011 consists of 278 office (89.7% of rents), office/flex, and industrial
properties aggregating 32.4 million square feet. Mack-Cali's holdings are
geographically concentrated, with properties located in the Mid-Atlantic and
Northeast, including New Jersey (71.2% of rents), New York (16.3%),
Pennsylvania (6.6%), Washington, D.C./Maryland (4.3%), and Connecticut (1.6%).
Debt outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011, totaled about $1.9 billion, $1.1 billion
of which consisted of senior unsecured notes.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Mack-Cali's largely
stabilized portfolio and manageable near-term lease expirations should limit
the company's exposure to the office sector weakness that we expect to
continue through the latter half of 2012. We would consider revising the
outlook to negative if the company's operating results weaken meaningfully as
a result of higher vacancies or tenant bankruptcies such that the company's
debt service coverage falls below 2.4x and total coverage drops below 1.0x.
Our expectation for a protracted recovery in certain of the company's core
markets (including central and northern New Jersey) will likely preclude
positive momentum to the outlook or rating in the 12 to 24 months.
RATINGS LIST
Mack-Cali Realty L.P.
Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable
Rating Assigned
Mack-Cali Realty L.P.
$300 million senior unsecured notes due 2022 BBB
(New York Ratings Team)