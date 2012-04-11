(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BB' issue rating and '4' recovery rating on Solera Holdings Inc.'s senior notes due 2018 remain unchanged after the company upsized its note add-on by $100 million to a total $400 million. Added to the existing $450 million notes, this brings the total note offering to $850 million. We had raised our issue rating and revised our recovery rating upward on the notes on April 10, after the company announced the initial notes add-on. The company used proceeds primarily refinance secured debt. For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research update published April 10, 2012, on RatingsDirect. For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Solera also published April 10, 2012, on RatingsDirect. RATINGS LIST Solera Holdings Inc. Corporate credit rating BB/Stable/-- Audatex North America Inc. $850 mil. sr unsec notes due 2018 BB Recovery rating 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)