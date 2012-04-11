DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
April 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned a recovery rating of '3' to various senior unsecured debt instruments issued by Italy-based utility Edison SpA (Edison; BB+/Watch Neg/B). The recovery rating of '3' reflects our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The 'BB+' issue ratings on the debt instruments remain on CreditWatch negative, where we placed then on March 6, 2012. We have assigned a recovery rating in line with our criteria for rating debt instruments for speculative-grade issuers.
The recovery rating reflects our view that, in the event of a default, the company would be reorganized as a going concern. In addition, the company has a substantially unsecured capital structure with limited priority liabilities. Recoveries are also supported by the company's significant asset base. Recovery expectations are limited because the company is domiciled in Italy, a jurisdiction which we consider to be relatively unfavorable for unsecured creditors.
RECOVERY ANALYSIS
The majority of Edison's debt is unsecured, although the company has a small amount of secured debt as well as a small amount of debt borrowed by subsidiaries. We classify the company's secured and structurally senior debt as prior-ranking claims in our waterfall.
The documentation for the rated debt contains typical investment-grade style terms with limited protection for bondholders. Key protections include change of control provisions and negative pledge language, subject to some limitations.
In order to determine recoveries we simulate a default scenario. Assuming the company is able to address upcoming maturities due in 2012 and 2013, our default scenario factors in declining profitability caused by delays renegotiating gas contracts and continued oversupply leading to falling prices, while the company continues with its investment program in the medium term. This leads to a default in 2015, with the company unable to refinance maturing debt in that year. EBITDA at the point of our simulated default is about EUR825 million.
Given the company's strong domestic market position, we value the business as a going concern. Assuming a stressed multiple of 6x, we calculate a stressed enterprise value of EUR4.9 billion. After deducting enforcement costs, and prior-ranking secured or structurally senior debt totaling about EUR400 million, this leaves EUR4.5 billion of value available for senior creditors. Assuming about EUR4.23 billion of notes outstanding at default (including six months pre-petition interest) and up to EUR1.7 billion of guarantee claims (which we believe could have a somewhat enhanced position in the capital structure by the time of default), this leaves sufficient value for recovery in the 50%-70% range.
In the event that the company were to default in 2013 as a result of an inability to refinance debt maturities in that year, we would not see this as having a material impact on our recovery assessment. We will update our recovery analysis once the company's refinancing plans become clear.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
RATINGS LIST
New Rating; CreditWatch Update
To From
Edison SpA
Senior Unsecured BB+/Watch Neg BB+/Watch Neg
Recovery 3 NR
NR--Not rated.
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.