April 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company (NMIC) and its related intercompany pool members (collectively, Nationwide Mutual), as well as Nationwide Life Insurance Company (NLIC), at 'A'. In addition, Fitch has affirmed the ratings on NMIC's outstanding surplus notes at 'BBB'.

Fitch has also affirmed the following ratings of Nationwide Financial Services, Inc. (NFS):

--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';

--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB';

--Trust preferred securities at 'BB+'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable for all ratings. (A full rating list follows at the end of this press release).

Today's rating affirmation reflects Nationwide Mutual's strong competitive position in personal lines insurance and a more moderate position in commercial lines insurance. Overall, the company ranks among the 10 largest U.S. insurers by premium.

Fitch has a generally positive view of the expected completion during 2012 of NMIC's merger with Harleysville Mutual Insurance Company (Harleysville), which adds to Nationwide Mutual's commercial insurance market presence and enhances distribution capabilities primarily in Northeastern states. The transaction will moderately increase Nationwide Mutual's operations, as Harleysville Mutual's annual written premium was less than 10% of Nationwide Mutual's 2011 property/casualty (P/C) premium volume.

The affirmation also reflects business diversification benefits provided by Nationwide Mutual's wholly owned Financial Services segment (NFS), which offers a variety of individual protection and asset accumulation products, as well as group products and services. Fitch notes however, that NFS has relatively high exposure to variable annuity products and mortgage-related investments.

Similar to other personal lines carriers, Nationwide Mutual's underwriting performance was materially affected by catastrophes in 2011. The company paid a record $2.3 billion in weather-related claims, nearly $1 billion more than in 2010. The P/C segment reported a GAAP net operating loss of $203 million for 2011 compared with an operating gain of $645 million for 2010. NFS segment results increased almost 40% to $737 million for 2011.

Despite a statutory net loss of almost $800 million, statutory surplus declined just 1% to $12.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2011, primarily due to the positive impact from net deferred income tax. Notwithstanding the stability of the company's surplus in 2011, Fitch views Nationwide Mutual's capitalization as worse than most peer companies. Specifically, the quality of capital is diminished by a high percentage of surplus notes in the capital structure, and unstacked operating leverage (excluding the carrying value of the life company) is higher than average at 1.56 times (x). The Harleysville acquisition is not expected to lead to a material deterioration in operating leverage.

Funding of the Harleysville transaction is not anticipated to materially increase debt levels. For a mutual company, however, Nationwide Mutual employs relatively high financial leverage. At year-end 2011 long-term debt totaled $4.9 billion, up $439 million from the prior year (including $2.2 billion in surplus notes supporting the P/C operations and $2.3 billion in debt primarily supporting the life insurance operations) as well as a sizeable level of short-term debt.

Key rating triggers for Nationwide's ratings that could lead to a downgrade include: ongoing poor underwriting profitability that widens from recent performance relative to both mutual company and industry averages; significant deterioration in operating earnings generated by the life and annuity business; weakness in capital strength as measured by Fitch's capital model, NAIC risk-based capital or unstacked operating leverage greater than 1.75x; and/or consolidated debt-to-capital, including short-term debt and operating debt, of greater than 30%.

Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade over the longer term include: a sustained improvement in underwriting performance as measured by a combined ratio under 100% that is nearer to or better than peers; improved catastrophe and overall risk management through difficult underwriting and economic conditions; an improvement in capital strength as measured by Fitch's capital model or unstacked operating leverage below 1.0x; a material reduction in the consolidated debt-to-capital ratio to below 20%; and a significant reduction in the degree to which NFS's earnings are leveraged to the equity market.

Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co.

--IDR at 'A-';

--8.25% surplus notes due Dec. 1, 2031 at 'BBB';

--7.875% surplus notes due April 1, 2033 at 'BBB';

--6.60% surplus notes due April 15, 2034 at 'BBB';

--5.81% surplus notes due December 15, 2024 at 'BBB';

--9.375% surplus notes due Aug. 15, 2039 at 'BBB'.

Nationwide Financial Services Inc.

--IDR at 'BBB+';

--5.90% Senior notes due July 1, 2012 at 'BBB';

--5.625% Senior notes due Feb. 13, 2015 at 'BBB';

--5.10% Senior notes due Oct. 1, 2015 at 'BBB';

--5.375% Senior notes due March 25, 2021 at 'BBB';

--7.899% Trust preferred due March 1, 2037 at 'BB+'.

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co.

Nationwide Mutual Fire Insurance Co.

Crestbrook Insurance Co.

National Casualty Co.

Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Co.

Nationwide Insurance Company of America

Scottsdale Insurance Co.

Farmland Mutual Insurance Co.

Colonial County Mutual Insurance Company

Nationwide Assurance Company

Nationwide General Insurance Company

Nationwide Lloyds

Nationwide Property & Casualty Insurance Company

Titan Indemnity Company

Titan Insurance Company

Victoria Automobile Insurance Company

Victoria Fire & Casualty Company

Victoria Select Insurance Company

Victoria Specialty insurance Company

Scottsdale Indemnity Company

Scottsdale Surplus Lines Insurance Company

Western Heritage Insurance Company

Allied Property & Casualty Insurance Company

AMCO Insurance Company

Depositors Insurance Company

Nationwide Affinity Company

--IFS at 'A'.

Nationwide Life Insurance Co.

--IFS at 'A';

--Short-term IDR at 'F1';

--Short-term IFS at 'F1';

--Commercial paper at 'F1'.

Nationwide Life Global Funding I

--Program Rating affirmed at 'A'.