(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
April 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company
(NMIC) and its related intercompany pool members (collectively,
Nationwide Mutual), as well as Nationwide Life Insurance Company
(NLIC), at 'A'. In addition, Fitch has affirmed the ratings on
NMIC's outstanding surplus notes at 'BBB'.
Fitch has also affirmed the following ratings of Nationwide
Financial Services, Inc. (NFS):
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB';
--Trust preferred securities at 'BB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable for all ratings. (A full
rating list follows at the end of this press release).
Today's rating affirmation reflects Nationwide Mutual's
strong competitive position in personal lines insurance and a
more moderate position in commercial lines insurance. Overall,
the company ranks among the 10 largest U.S. insurers by premium.
Fitch has a generally positive view of the expected
completion during 2012 of NMIC's merger with Harleysville Mutual
Insurance Company (Harleysville), which adds to Nationwide
Mutual's commercial insurance market presence and enhances
distribution capabilities primarily in Northeastern states. The
transaction will moderately increase Nationwide Mutual's
operations, as Harleysville Mutual's annual written premium was
less than 10% of Nationwide Mutual's 2011 property/casualty
(P/C) premium volume.
The affirmation also reflects business diversification
benefits provided by Nationwide Mutual's wholly owned Financial
Services segment (NFS), which offers a variety of individual
protection and asset accumulation products, as well as group
products and services. Fitch notes however, that NFS has
relatively high exposure to variable annuity products and
mortgage-related investments.
Similar to other personal lines carriers, Nationwide
Mutual's underwriting performance was materially affected by
catastrophes in 2011. The company paid a record $2.3 billion in
weather-related claims, nearly $1 billion more than in 2010. The
P/C segment reported a GAAP net operating loss of $203 million
for 2011 compared with an operating gain of $645 million for
2010. NFS segment results increased almost 40% to $737 million
for 2011.
Despite a statutory net loss of almost $800 million,
statutory surplus declined just 1% to $12.8 billion at Dec. 31,
2011, primarily due to the positive impact from net deferred
income tax. Notwithstanding the stability of the company's
surplus in 2011, Fitch views Nationwide Mutual's capitalization
as worse than most peer companies. Specifically, the quality of
capital is diminished by a high percentage of surplus notes in
the capital structure, and unstacked operating leverage
(excluding the carrying value of the life company) is higher
than average at 1.56 times (x). The Harleysville acquisition is
not expected to lead to a material deterioration in operating
leverage.
Funding of the Harleysville transaction is not anticipated
to materially increase debt levels. For a mutual company,
however, Nationwide Mutual employs relatively high financial
leverage. At year-end 2011 long-term debt totaled $4.9 billion,
up $439 million from the prior year (including $2.2 billion in
surplus notes supporting the P/C operations and $2.3 billion in
debt primarily supporting the life insurance operations) as well
as a sizeable level of short-term debt.
Key rating triggers for Nationwide's ratings that could lead
to a downgrade include: ongoing poor underwriting profitability
that widens from recent performance relative to both mutual
company and industry averages; significant deterioration in
operating earnings generated by the life and annuity business;
weakness in capital strength as measured by Fitch's capital
model, NAIC risk-based capital or unstacked operating leverage
greater than 1.75x; and/or consolidated debt-to-capital,
including short-term debt and operating debt, of greater than
30%.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade over the
longer term include: a sustained improvement in underwriting
performance as measured by a combined ratio under 100% that is
nearer to or better than peers; improved catastrophe and overall
risk management through difficult underwriting and economic
conditions; an improvement in capital strength as measured by
Fitch's capital model or unstacked operating leverage below
1.0x; a material reduction in the consolidated debt-to-capital
ratio to below 20%; and a significant reduction in the degree to
which NFS's earnings are leveraged to the equity market.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable
Outlook:
Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co.
--IDR at 'A-';
--8.25% surplus notes due Dec. 1, 2031 at 'BBB';
--7.875% surplus notes due April 1, 2033 at 'BBB';
--6.60% surplus notes due April 15, 2034 at 'BBB';
--5.81% surplus notes due December 15, 2024 at 'BBB';
--9.375% surplus notes due Aug. 15, 2039 at 'BBB'.
Nationwide Financial Services Inc.
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--5.90% Senior notes due July 1, 2012 at 'BBB';
--5.625% Senior notes due Feb. 13, 2015 at 'BBB';
--5.10% Senior notes due Oct. 1, 2015 at 'BBB';
--5.375% Senior notes due March 25, 2021 at 'BBB';
--7.899% Trust preferred due March 1, 2037 at 'BB+'.
Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co.
Nationwide Mutual Fire Insurance Co.
Crestbrook Insurance Co.
National Casualty Co.
Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Co.
Nationwide Insurance Company of America
Scottsdale Insurance Co.
Farmland Mutual Insurance Co.
Colonial County Mutual Insurance Company
Nationwide Assurance Company
Nationwide General Insurance Company
Nationwide Lloyds
Nationwide Property & Casualty Insurance Company
Titan Indemnity Company
Titan Insurance Company
Victoria Automobile Insurance Company
Victoria Fire & Casualty Company
Victoria Select Insurance Company
Victoria Specialty insurance Company
Scottsdale Indemnity Company
Scottsdale Surplus Lines Insurance Company
Western Heritage Insurance Company
Allied Property & Casualty Insurance Company
AMCO Insurance Company
Depositors Insurance Company
Nationwide Affinity Company
--IFS at 'A'.
Nationwide Life Insurance Co.
--IFS at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term IFS at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
Nationwide Life Global Funding I
--Program Rating affirmed at 'A'.