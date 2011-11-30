(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
S&P Affirms AA2000 'B' Ratings, Sees Performance As Expected
-- AA2000's operational and financial performance remains in line with
our expectations.
-- We are affirming our 'B' ratings, including the corporate credit
rating, on AA2000.
-- The stable outlook incorporates the entity's manageable debt maturity
profile.
BUENOS AIRES (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 30, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services said today that it affirmed its 'B' ratings, including the corporate
credit rating, on airport operator Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 S.A. (AA2000).
The outlook remained stable.
The rating on AA2000 reflects the company's exposure to Argentine country
risk; the limited track record of the country's regulatory framework; the
volatility inherent to passenger traffic; and the challenge of implementing
the investment plan, including construction risk, that it has agreed to with
the government," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Candela Macchi.
Partially counterbalancing these factors are the company's s very good
competitive position derived from its exclusive concession to operate 33
airports in the country, and its manageable maturity profile for the next
three years. We assess AA2000's business risk profile as "vulnerable," and its
financial risk profile as "aggressive."
The stable outlook incorporates the manageable debt maturity profile of
AA2000 since its December 2010 issuance of $300 million in senior secured
notes.
