(The following statement was released by the rating agency) S&P Affirms AA2000 'B' Ratings, Sees Performance As Expected -- AA2000's operational and financial performance remains in line with our expectations.

-- We are affirming our 'B' ratings, including the corporate credit rating, on AA2000.

-- The stable outlook incorporates the entity's manageable debt maturity profile. BUENOS AIRES (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 30, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its 'B' ratings, including the corporate credit rating, on airport operator Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 S.A. (AA2000). The outlook remained stable.

The rating on AA2000 reflects the company's exposure to Argentine country risk; the limited track record of the country's regulatory framework; the volatility inherent to passenger traffic; and the challenge of implementing the investment plan, including construction risk, that it has agreed to with the government," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Candela Macchi.

Partially counterbalancing these factors are the company's s very good competitive position derived from its exclusive concession to operate 33 airports in the country, and its manageable maturity profile for the next three years. We assess AA2000's business risk profile as "vulnerable," and its financial risk profile as "aggressive."

The stable outlook incorporates the manageable debt maturity profile of AA2000 since its December 2010 issuance of $300 million in senior secured notes. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Candela Macchi, Buenos Aires 0054-114891-2110;

candela_macchi@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Luciano Gremone, Buenos Aires (54) 11-4891-2143;

luciano_gremone@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings Desk)