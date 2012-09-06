(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Although we expect Chilean pulp and paper company Empresas CMPC to
keep reducing leverage, we believe improvement in credit metrics will be
challenged by mild results and cash flows and still-high debt levels.
-- We will monitor industry conditions and the company's investment plan,
as those may make it more difficult for CMPC to reduce soon.
-- We are revising the outlook to negative from stable and affirming the
ratings at 'BBB+'.
-- A one-notch downgrade may result from debt levels remaining around
current levels.
Rating Action
On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Empresas CMPC S.A. (CMPC). The ratings were affirmed at 'BBB+'.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our opinion that the company's financial risk
profile may deteriorate because of its inability to improve results and cash
flows, as debt levels are currently high for its rating category. We believe
an increase in the investment flows in the next three years would put even
more pressure on the company's financial performance if it doesn't address
funding adequately. The ratings continue to reflect the combination of a
"satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile.
CMPC's milder results and cash flows are a consequence of softer prices for
some of its products (namely softwood and hardwood pulp, as well as some paper
product categories) and rising costs of wood, labor, and energy, all of which
have being hurting profitability since mid-2011. We can see this in the EBITDA
margin of 19.8% in the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, compared with 29.5% a
year ago.
As of June 30, 2012 reported debt totaled $3.8 billion. Credit metrics, in our
opinion, look weak for the intermediate financial risk profile, even after
deducting excess cash from reported balances; debt-to-EBITDA and funds from
operations (FFO)-to-debt were 3.2x and 25.2%, respectively.
CMPC's decision to proceed or not with the expansion of its Riograndense
operations in Brazil is a relevant rating factor. CMPC is currently making
studies to invest in a new pulp mill of 1.3 million tons per year (tpy), along
with other expansion projects that may require aggregate investments in excess
of $2 billion in the next three years. Although such an investment would
necessarily bring more debt to CMPC's balance sheet, we expect the company to
put in place mitigating measures to avoid further weakening its financial
stance. This would also be consistent with its history of keeping its leverage
below 2.5x of net debt-to-EBITDA (the company's financial policy defines net
debt as gross debt less the entire cash position).
Industry conditions for forest products companies may also present some
challenges, as we expect pulp supply to expand by 2.5% to 3% in 2013 and 2014.
Simultaneously, demand may continue showing volatility especially during the
second half 2012, as inventory levels are above industry averages and
economies are weak in the developed world.
CMPC's business profile benefits from a strong business mix, solid position in
the Latin American tissue markets, and competitive costs. The company's
financial profile is characterized by ample cash flow generation ability, and
a moderate financial policy that includes the company's commitment to
maintaining targeted financial ratios and liquidity. These strengths help
moderate the risks of operating in the cyclical forest products industry,
particularly in pulp; market volatility in the Latin American countries where
the company operates; and a relatively aggressive expansion strategy.
Liquidity
In our opinion, CMPC's liquidity is "adequate." We expect the ratio of cash
sources to uses to be well above 1.2x in the next 12 months, and to be higher
than 1x even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%.
Also, we consider CMPC to have a good ability to absorb high-impact,
low-probability events with its robust cash balances. We also acknowledge the
company's very good standing in debt markets (both international and
domestic), sound relationships with Chilean and international banking
institutions, and ample room under the existing covenant package.
Our analysis of the company's prospective financial flexibility includes the
following assumptions and facts:
-- An operating cash generation of about $800 million in the next 12
months.
-- A cash position of $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2012.
-- Committed credit lines of $200 million (through 2014).
-- Expected capital expenditures of about $1 billion.
-- Scheduled debt maturities of $67 million.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our opinion that we may lower the ratings by one
notch if CMPC does not significantly improve credit metrics in the next
quarters. This could be triggered by CMPC's announcement that it will proceed
with the investment in Riograndense without counterbalancing measures to
reduce leverage and sustain liquidity.
We will also monitor industry conditions as we expect pulp prices to continue
softening because of a combination of increasing supply entering the market in
the next two years and volatile demand patterns from Asian purchasers. Upgrade
potential is currently limited by leverage patterns and CMPC's exposure to the
cyclical pulp business.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Empresas CMPC S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/-- BBB+/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
Inversiones CMPC S.A.
Senior Unsecured BBB+
