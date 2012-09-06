(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Drilling Rig Financing -- Brazil Runs Ultradeep (Assessing Risks in a Developing Asset Class) here Sept 6 - Understanding the risks and mitigants underlying drilling rig financing transactions takes on increased importance as the asset class develops and new vessels arrive in Brazilian waters, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. 'With the discoveries of presalt layer reserves offshore Brazilian waters and Petrobras's USD236.5 billion four-year investment plan, there has been increased demand for drilling rig assets,' said Bernardo Costa, a Senior Director in Fitch's Latin America Structured Finance Group. 'Understanding the factors underlying the investment grade ratings of the four drilling rig financing transactions already completed is important as this new asset class develops and deal structures become more complex.' Fundamental factors underlying Fitch's current investment grade ratings on the four transactions totaling USD3.2 billion include: the development of the local oil and gas industry in Brazil, and the relationship between overall transaction leverage and operator/sponsor credit quality and experience, given the potential for the charter agreement to be revoked due to an operator/sponsor credit issue. Also of importance are the structural features that address key exposures, including DSCR triggers and liquidity reserves, which impact the overall transaction ratings. Other essential considerations include the uptime performance of the rigs within the transaction rated by Fitch, rig utilization and overall supply and demand dynamics of the offshore drilling rig market, the effect of oil prices and upcoming delivery of new builds, and the operating risks and challenges faced by Brazilian rig operators. A report appendix provides a summary of Fitch's view on the differences between the operation of FPSOs (Floating, Production, Storage, and Offloading units) and drilling rigs, and why a different rating approach is merited. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)