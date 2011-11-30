(The following statement was released by the rating agency) S&P Affrms Vertellus Specialties 'B' Rtgs, Outlk Revisd To Neg -- Operating results at U.S. chemical company Vertellus Specialties Inc. have deteriorated, and we expect them to remain soft for the next few quarters.

-- We are revising our outlook on Vertellus to negative from stable. At the same time, we are affirming the 'B' corporate credit rating on the company, as well as the 'BB-' issue-level rating on its $85 million asset-based lending (ABL) revolving credit facility and 'B' issue-level rating on its $345 million senior secured notes.

-- The negative outlook indicates that ratings could move lower if operating trends deteriorate further without clear prospects for improvement or result in reduced liquidity. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 30, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has revised its outlook on Indianapolis-based Vertellus Specialties Inc. to 'negative' from 'stable'. At the same time, we are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on Vertellus, and affirmed the 'BB-' issue-level rating on the company's $85 million ABL revolving credit facility due April 2015. The recovery rating is unchanged at '1', which indicates our expectation for a very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We also affirmed the 'B' issue-level rating on the company's $345 million senior secured notes due October 2015. The recovery rating is unchanged at '4', which indicates our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. "The negative outlook reflects continuing weak operating trends at Vertellus resulting from elevated raw material costs across both of its segments," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Henry Fukuchi. "We believe weak end-market demand for its agriculture and nutrition products could result in further deterioration of the financial profile in the coming months. If operating results do not improve, we believe that liquidity could deteriorate in the next few quarters, particularly due to additional cash outlays anticipated for its China B3/3 cyanopyridine expansion and new multiple pyridine derivatives capital expenditures. Despite the challenging operating environment, we expect incremental 2012 EBITDA of around $7 million related to the firm's China expansion and its new multiple pyridine derivatives. We expect these incremental volume gains, coupled with ongoing cost reductions and price increases, to somewhat mitigate headwinds related to weak end-market demand, raw material cost pressures, and slow economic growth." The ratings on Vertellus reflect its weak business risk profile, which features a narrow scope of products, and its highly leveraged financial profile. Offsetting factors include the company's leading market share in the pyridine and picolines markets, good technology position within its niche chemical markets, and good geographical diversity. Vertellus generated approximately $556 million and adjusted EBITDA of around $70 million for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011. We believe capital expenditures, particularly in Asia and U.S, should continue to support Vertellus' growth strategy. In the U.S., we expect about $11 million to be invested related to its new multiple pyridine derivatives business. We expect about $19 million to be spent for the phase 1 portion of the China B3 expansion. We expect the vitamin B3 expansion project in China should continue to increase its market position, capture demand growth, and achieve significant cost savings over the next few years. We expect phase 2 of the China expansion will most likely be delayed until the latter half of 2012 or even until 2013, driven primarily by uncertain economic conditions and liquidity management. The outlook is negative. "We could lower the ratings in the next few quarters if operating results do not improve and lead to further deterioration in liquidity or the overall financial profile," Mr. Fukuchi continued. "Although we expect Vertellus will prudently take measures to balance its growth objectives without straining liquidity, we could also lower the ratings if liquidity deteriorates on increased capital expenditures or other cash uses in the next few quarters without an offsetting improvement in cash flow generation. Based on our scenario forecasts, we could lower the ratings if adjusted debt to EBITDA (excluding PIK preferred) remains above 6x or adjusted debt to EBITDA (PIK preferred treated as debt) remains over 9x without clear prospects for improvement in the next few quarters." Although we don't expect to raise the ratings, we could do so if operating results meaningfully improve, resulting in sustainable strong free cash flow generation and improved liquidity. We would also need to gain additional clarity on the company's growth strategies and financial policies related its owners. Based on the scenario we are forecasting, we could raise the rating if operating margins improve by 500 basis points or more from current levels. At this point, total adjusted debt to EBITDA (PIK preferred treated as debt) would decrease to about 6x and total adjusted debt to EBITDA (excluding PIK preferred) would decrease to approximately 4x in our scenario forecasts. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

