(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Sept 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed COREALCREDIT BANK AG's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. At the same time, the agency affirmed the Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The affirmation of COREALCREDIT's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor (SRF) reflects Fitch's view that COREALCREDIT's active Pfandbrief issuer status results in a high probability of support from the German public authorities. Although Fitch does not consider COREALCREDIT to be a systemically important bank, it believes that support would be forthcoming to safeguard the standing of Pfandbriefe as an asset class and, by extension, of their issuers. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the probability of support for Pfandbrief issuers is likely to remain strong in the short to medium term under most reasonable scenarios. Fitch's ratings do not factor in any potential support from the bank's owner, Lone Star Fund LSF5 German Investments, L.P., a special purpose vehicle managed by a private equity investor, Lone Star, into its ratings. The bank's IDRs, Support Rating and SRF are sensitive to developments within the regulatory and legal framework, either in Germany or at a pan-European level. Any changes in the agency's view of support would result in downgrades of the bank's IDRs, Support Rating and SRF. These ratings are also sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of the ability of the German authorities to provide support, which would be signalled by a downgrade of the sovereign rating. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR The affirmation of the VR reflects the bank's progress in improving its risk profile, its good capitalisation and prudent positioning as a commercial real estate (CRE) lender in a relatively stable domestic environment. At the same time, it reflects the bank's exposure to the cyclical CRE market, the need to further improve its recurring profitability and its still high, albeit rapidly declining, NPL portfolio. The VR is sensitive to the bank's progress in further improving its recurring earnings and reducing risk. Fitch would upgrade the VR if the bank demonstrates a track record of sustainably improved core profitability and a significant work-out of the NPL portfolio to a more manageable level. Downward pressure on the VR could arise from stresses in the German property market and large single credit events. Fitch acknowledges the substantial and continued improvement of COREALCREDIT's risk and earnings profile since the onset of the restructuring process in 2005. The bank has reduced its non-core public-sector portfolio by around half since end-2008. The GIIPS exposure of EUR350.8m or 50% of Fitch core capital at end-H112 is significantly below the levels observed at the bank's peers. The run-down of the non-core portfolio will benefit from substantial maturities from 2013 to 2015. COREALCREDIT's legacy NPL loan book continues to benefit from the industry experience of Hudson Advisors Germany GmbH, an affiliate of Lone Star that services the bank's NPLs. Coupled with the sale of several tranches in 2011 and H112, the NPL portfolio (including sub-performing loans) had shrunk by almost half at end-July 2012 since end-2008. The bank's plan to eliminate its remaining legacy NPL book position by end-2013 appears somewhat ambitious, although Fitch does not expect any material losses to arise from the book. The asset quality of the CRE assets originated in the past few years appears satisfactory. The bank's reported earnings continue to be distorted by one-off items. Adjusted for these items, Fitch views the bank's profitability as only modest. The agency expects that it will improve in the medium term as the legacy, low-margin assets are replaced with selective, higher-margin, albeit limited, new CRE business. The bank's business model relies on wholesale funding, with the Pfandbrief market the primary funding source. The unsecured private placements backed by the deposit protection fund (ESF), a voluntary scheme set up by German private sector banks, coupled with limited senior unsecured issuance should, in Fitch's view, be sufficient to support the refinancing of the bank's non-cover-pool-eligible assets and its Pfandbrief pool's over-collateralisation. The agency views the bank's capitalisation as good (Fitch core capital of 16.6% at end-2011), but notes that its business model requires relatively high absolute levels of capital without which a focus on more granular lending activities would be necessary, with far-reaching implications for its business model. SUBORDINATED DEBT COREALCREDIT's subordinated debt is rated one notch below its VR to reflect the subordinated ranking of its investors. Its rating has thus been affirmed in line with the VR and is broadly sensitive to the same considerations as the VR. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' VR: affirmed at 'bb' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' SRF: affirmed at 'BBB-' Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'BB-' The ratings of the covered bonds are unaffected by the rating actions. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)