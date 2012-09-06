Sept 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) at 'A-' and 'F1' respectively. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release. The ratings affirmation reflects earnings performance and asset quality improvement in line with Fitch's expectations. Further improvement is expected in line with peer institutions to maintain its current rating. Profitability improved versus 2011 due to declining provisions for loan losses and increasing non-interest income. Fitch expects FULT to face earnings headwinds in the near term as net interest margin compression from the low interest rate environment will partially offset reductions in credit costs and non-interest income gains. Year to date asset quality measures continue to improve in terms of both non-performing loans and net charge-offs compared to 2011. Fitch expects credit improvement in the near term as NPL inflow continues to decline. The institution continues to have a significant concentration in commercial real estate (CRE) at 32% of total assets. Fitch believes that negative macroeconomic trends would have a more muted impact to FULTs loan portfolio given conservative underwriting and exposure that is contained to the relatively more stable markets of the Mid-Atlantic. Residential construction exposure has been reduced considerably and over 44% of the CRE portfolio is owner occupied. FULT's capital position is expected to remain at conservative levels. The institution continues to build capital via its profitable bank subsidiaries. As reported in regulatory filings, double leverage appears high at 121%; Fitch adjusts this for FFC Management which holds passive investments for the holding company, which brings double leverage down to 108%. Holding company liquidity is sound with good coverage of debt servicing costs. FULT has considerable flexibility to service holding company obligations given that's its primary obligations include salary expenses which are mostly billed internally to bank subsidiaries and TRUPS allows interest payment deferral. Ratings Drivers and Sensitivities Fitch believes further ratings improvement is unlikely in the near term given earnings performance relative to peers, the concentration in commercial real estate, size of the franchise and the level of problem loans. Negative ratings pressure could occur if performance improvement relative to peer institutions lags. At present, earnings and asset quality metrics rank near the bottom quartile of its ratings peer group. An inability to keep pace with peer institutions' improving levels of problem loans or a widening gap in return on average assets relative to peers could result in negative ratings action. Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook. Fulton Financial Corporation --Long-term IDR at 'A-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Viability Rating at 'a-' --Subordinated debt at 'BBB+'; --Support at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Fulton Bank, N.A. --Long-term IDR at 'A-'; --Long-term deposits at 'A'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Short-term deposits at 'F1'; --Viability Rating at 'a-' --Support at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. The Columbia Bank --Long-term IDR at 'A-'; --Long-term deposits at 'A'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Short-term deposits at 'F1'; --Viability Rating at 'a-' --Support at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Lafayette Ambassador Bank --Long-term IDR at 'A-'; --Long-term deposits at 'A'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Short-term deposits at 'F1'; --Viability Rating at 'a-' --Support at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Fulton Bank of New Jersey (previously The Bank) --Long-term IDR at 'A-'; --Long-term deposits at 'A'; --Short-Term IDR at 'F1'; --Short-Term deposits at 'F1'; --Viability Rating at 'a-' --Support affirmed at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Fulton Capital Trust I --Preferred stock at 'BBB'.