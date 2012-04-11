(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Parker Drilling Co. is adding $125 million to its existing $300 million 9.125% senior unsecured notes due 2018. Our 'B+' rating on the notes, which now total $425 million, remains unchanged. The recovery rating on the notes remains '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful recovery (50% to 70%) in the event of a payment default. Proceeds from the offering will be used to fund the cash tender offer for Parker's outstanding $125 million 2.125% convertible senior notes due 2012. The ratings on Houston-based Parker Drilling Co. reflect the company's participation in a highly competitive, cyclical industry, its aggressive capital spending program, its operations in international markets that can expose it to geopolitical risks, and currently weak utilization rates in its international drilling segment. The ratings also incorporate the company's business and geographic diversity and its high-profile projects with integrated oil companies. Related Criteria And Research

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009.

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008. RATINGS LIST Parker Drilling Co. Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/-- $425 mil 9.125% sr unsecd nts due 2018 B+ Recovery Rating 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)