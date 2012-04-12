(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Crompton Greaves Limited's (CGL) National Long Term Rating at 'Fitch AA+(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. A list of other rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. The affirmation reflects that despite a sharp decline in the PBIT margins of CGL's power division to 3.5% in the nine months ended 31 December 2011 (9MFY12) from 12.4% in FY11, its credit metrics continue to be strong for the rating category and are comparable to similarly rated peers. The power division accounts for approximately two thirds of the company's consolidated revenues. The weak performance of CGL's power division in this period was driven by a slowdown in the business of CGL's overseas subsidiaries, which contribute around 60% to division sales. Challenging demand scenario in the power utility segment in the key regions of Europe and Middle East and North Africa severely impacted demand for the company's products. CGL's India operations also reported muted final performance in this period, with high input costs and slowing demand affecting the profitability of power and industrial products divisions. On consolidated basis, EBITDA margins declined to 7.2% in 9MFY12 from 13.4% in FY11. In Fitch's assessment, financial leverage (adjusted net debt/ operating EBITDA) and EBITDA gross interest coverage are likely to range between at 0.9x-1.2x and 12x-14x, respectively, in FY12 compared with 0.20x and 38.2x in FY11. The deterioration in credit metrics in FY12 is attributed to the debt taken for the acquisition of Emotron AB and QEI Inc (EUR28m and USD20m, respectively), for capex and increased working capital borrowings in overseas subsidiaries, besides the reduction in operating profitability. The ratings continue to factor in CGL's diversified revenue streams across power, industrials and consumer products segments, and its leading market position in each of its businesses on account of its wide range of technological capabilities and large product profile. CGL's liquidity also continues to be comfortable due to underutilised fund-based limits of INR4,000m in Indian operations and EUR88m in overseas operations. The ratings may be downgraded if financial leverage exceeds 1.5x on a sustained basis. A substantial decline in consolidated EBITDA margins from the current levels in the short to medium term, possibly implying a significant structural deterioration in cash flow generation ability of the business relative to historical trends, may also affect the ratings negatively. Established in 1937 under the name Crompton Parkinson Works Ltd, CGL is among India's leading companies in the electrical engineering domain with three business segments - power systems, industrial systems and consumer products. For FY11, on a consolidated basis, CGL reported revenue of INR100,051.1m (FY10: INR91,408.7m), EBITDA of INR13,437.8m (INR12,771.3m) and total adjusted debt of INR5711.8m (INR5850.6m). Financial leverage and gross interest coverage were 0.07x and 29.9x, respectively, in FY10. Rating actions on CGL's bank facilities are as follows: INR4,000m fund-based limits (enhanced from INR3,000m): affirmed at 'Fitch AA+(ind)' INR25,000m non-fund based limits (enhanced from INR22,000m): affirmed at 'Fitch AA+(ind)/ Fitch A1+(ind)' INR30.8m term loan (reduced from INR82.5m): affirmed at 'Fitch AA+(ind)' INR1,000m commercial paper (carved out of fund based limits): affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)' INR660m derivative limits: assigned 'Fitch A1+(ind)' Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'Fitch AAA(ind)' for National ratings in India. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology (New York Ratings Team)