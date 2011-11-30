(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
-- U.S.-based oil and gas exploration and production company GMX
Resources Inc. has launched an exchange offer for at least 50.1% of its
11.375% senior notes due 2019.
-- We have lowered the corporate credit and senior unsecured ratings to
'CC' to reflect the potential for a selective default, as defined under our
criteria.
-- The outlook is developing.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 30, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today it lowered its ratings on Oklahoma City, Okla.-based GMX Resources
GMXR.N
Inc. to 'CC' from 'CCC+'. The ratings were removed from CreditWatch negative
where they were placed on Nov. 7, 2011. The outlook is developing.
"The downgrade to 'CC' reflects the potential for a selective default on GMX's
existing 11.375% senior unsecured notes due 2019, due to certain aspects of
GMX's exchange offer that would constitute a distressed exchange under our
criteria," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Paul Harvey. Part of the
exchange offer (see below) allows note holders to exchange $1,000 principle of
existing notes for $750 principle of new secured notes. We view this as a
distressed exchange. Holders of the existing notes, regardless of when
purchased, would receive significantly less than the original face value that
was promised. Before GMX's launch of its exchange offer, we had been skeptical
about the company's ability to meet its debt service obligations in 2012
--obligations that we believe added to the necessity for financial
restructuring.
If no note holders elect to exchange existing notes for $750 of new notes, we
would reevaluate the credit quality of GMX in light of its new capital
structure and additional liquidity provided by the exchange offer. We could
raise the ratings to 'CCC+' or higher depending on our reevaluation of credit
quality.
The tender offer has three alternatives:
-- To maintain ownership of the existing 11.375% senior notes,
-- To exchange $1,000 principle of the existing notes for $750 principle
amount of new 11% senior secured notes due 2017, or
-- To exchange $1,000 face value of the existing notes for $971.4 of new
notes and agree to purchase 60% ($600) of a new 11% secured note. GMX expects
to receive a minimum of $100 million and maximum of $120 million of proceeds
from the issuance of new 11% senior secured notes.
We do not view the third alternative as constituting a distressed exchange
given its modest discount to the original par value, benefits of a first-lien
and shorter maturity.
The developing outlook reflects the potential for a selective default of the
notes if any current note holder exchanges for $750 of new secured notes.
Alternatively, there is the likelihood of an upgrade if no current holders
exchange for that option. We will review the ratings when results of the
tender offer are released.
If any of the existing notes are exchanged for $750 of new secured notes, we
would view this as a selective default and lower the corporate credit rating
to 'SD', and lower the senior unsecured and issue rating to 'D', following
which we would reassess credit quality in light of the new capital structure
and liquidity.
