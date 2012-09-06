(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Sept 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected by reinstating its ratings on six classes from LB-UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2002-C4. We inadvertently withdrew the ratings due to an administrative error on Sept. 2, 2012. We reinstated the ratings to their pre-withdrawal levels (see list). STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available here RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Rating Methodology And Assumptions For U.S. And Canadian CMBS, Sept. 5, 2012 -- CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology, Sept. 5, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Global Methodology For Rating Interest-Only Securities, April 15, 2010 RATINGS CORRECTED BY REINSTATEMENT LB-UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2002-C4 Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2002-C4 Rating Class To From H A (sf) NR J BBB+ (sf) NR K BBB- (sf) NR L CCC (sf) NR M CCC- (sf) NR X-CL AAA (sf) NR (New York Ratings Team)