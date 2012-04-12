(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Hong Leong Bank Berhad's (HLBB) upcoming USD300m senior notes an expected rating of 'BBB+(exp)'. The notes will be issued under the bank's USD1.5bn medium-term note programme. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. The notes are rated at the same level as HLBB's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+'. This is because the notes will constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the bank, and will rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. The proceeds will be used for HLBB's general working capital and other corporate purposes. HLBB is the fourth-largest Malaysian bank by assets. The bank is 64%-owned by Hong Leong Financial Group, a holding company which is controlled by Tan Sri Quek Leng Chan. For more details on HLBB's ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch Affirms Hong Leong Bank at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable", dated 27 January 2012, and HLBB's full rating report, dated 16 February 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com. HLBB's other ratings are as follows: - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'F2' - Viability Rating 'bbb+' - Support Rating '2' - Support Rating Floor 'BBB-' Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 16 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (New York Ratings Team)