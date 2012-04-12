(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 12 - OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned a 'A (sf)' rating to FCT Sinople Finance's EUR1.18 billion floating-rate rental car asset-backed senior notes.

-- The transaction finances Europcar rental fleet vehicles in Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. The transaction closed in July 2010.

April 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A (sf)' credit rating to FCT Sinople Finance's EUR1.18 billion floating-rate rental car asset-backed senior notes (see list below). The rating reflects our analysis of the transaction structure based on our "rental fleet criteria" (see "Updated General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. Rental Fleet Securitizations," published on Aug. 1, 2011). Under these criteria, we determined that the credit enhancement was commensurate with our 'A (sf)' rating based on the following:

-- We sized cumulative base depreciation rates based on historical data.

-- We sized legal stay and liquidation periods based on a legal analysis and our estimation of the operational timing required for liquidation.

-- We applied residual value haircuts at a 'A' rating level, as outlined in our rental fleet criteria.

-- We determined base case losses arising from theft and salvaged vehicles on the basis of historical data, and we applied rating-specific stresses.

-- We sized interest rate risk by adding the amounts required to make interest payments on the notes, pay senior fees, and make swap payments. Taking all of the above assumptions into account, we have determined the minimum required credit enhancement amount for each fleet component. We consider that the transaction provides a sufficient amount of credit enhancement for the notes to achieve a 'A (sf)' rating. The rating also reflects our assessment of the following factors:

-- We have reviewed the treatment of receivables arising from the return of vehicles to vehicle manufacturers in the transaction, including the presence of retention-of-title provisions. Receivables are fully collateralized unless there is a valid retention of title included in the relevant manufacturer buy-back agreement, or if we rate the vehicle manufacturer as highly as the senior notes.

-- We have reviewed the borrowing base and credit enhancement determination mechanisms, both of which are in line with our 'A' rating assumptions.

-- The transaction provides sufficient liquid credit enhancement to cover senior note interest and transaction costs during the stay and liquidation period.

-- We have reviewed the transaction's structure, including a detailed analysis of early amortization mechanisms, representations and warranties, and other structural features. We believe that the transaction mechanisms, including remedies and early amortization triggers, are consistent with our analytical approach.

-- The bankruptcy-remoteness of the French securitization issuer (FCT) is a function of French securitization law. We have assessed the bankruptcy-remoteness of the other special-purpose entities (SPE) in the financing structure and we consider them to be consistent with a 'A (sf)' rating on the notes.

-- We have reviewed counterparty risk, considering the role of several account banks and interest rate swap counterparties. Although the interest rate swap counterparties are not structured to create a ratings uplift according to our 2010 counterparty criteria, the current ratings on the counterparties are sufficient to assign a 'A (sf)' rating to the notes in the transaction. However, this structure creates a weak-link between our rating on these notes and our ratings on the transaction counterparties (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

-- Our rental fleet criteria framework requires the presence of a back-up servicer in order to achieve an investment-grade rating for a transaction where the lessee is a speculative-grade rental car company. We have reviewed the terms of engagement, scope of work, and capabilities of the back-up servicer. We have also reviewed the European second-hand car market and the available disposal channels. We have concluded that the back-up servicing provision in place is sufficient to mitigate servicer risk to enable the transaction to achieve an investment-grade rating. Under our 'A' rating level stress assumptions, the structure of the transaction supports timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal. The transaction closed in July 2010 and provides financing for fleet vehicles to be used in Europcar Groupe S.A.'s (B/Negative/--) car rental business. The transaction covers four jurisdictions, each with an SPE ("Securitifleet"), which purchases and owns the vehicles, leasing them to the specific country's Europcar entity. The entity then rents out the vehicles and makes lease payments to Securitifleet. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at . RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- A Listing Of S&P's New Actions Aimed At Strengthening The Ratings Process, Feb. 7, 2008 RATINGS LIST FCT Sinople Finance EUR1.98 Billion Floating-Rate Rental Car Asset-Backed Notes Class Rating Amount

(EUR bil.) Senior Notes A (sf) 1.18 Junior Notes NR 0.80 NR--Not rated. (New York Ratings Team)