(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
NEW YORK, November 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a rating of 'BB+'
to PHH Corporation's (PHH.N) (PHH) $250 million senior unsecured notes issuance
with expected maturity of 2019. Proceeds from the issuance will be primarily
used to repay the outstanding principal amount on the company's 2012
convertible notes, due April 2012.
PHH's ratings reflect its competitive position in the mortgage and fleet
leasing
business, positive core operating performance, improved funding and liquidity
profile, and adequate capitalization. Ratings are constrained by the volatility
in valuation of mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) associated with its
capitalized
servicing portfolio and the uncertainty surrounding regulation that could
impact
the mortgage servicing business.
The company reported a net loss (GAAP) of $148 million for three months ended
Sep. 30, 2011, primarily due to $353 million MSR valuation charge (noncash)
resulting from declining interest rates, which was within Fitch's expectations.
On an adjusted basis, core pre-tax income was $108 million, driven by a surge
in
mortgage refinancing due to lower interest rates and increased profitability in
the fleet leasing segment.
Operating performance on a GAAP basis is expected to remain pressured in the
near term due to volatility in the valuation of the MSR portfolio. However,
Fitch believes that PHH's demonstrated ability to increase mortgage share and
growth in the fleet leasing business should help sustain overall core
profitability.
Fitch's currently rates PHH as follows:
--Long-term IDR 'BB+;
--Senior unsecured 'BB+';
--Short-term IDR 'B';
--Commercial paper 'B'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
For more information on PHH's ratings, please refer to the recent press
release,
dated Aug. 1, 2011.
Established in 1946, PHH is the leading outsource provider of mortgage and
fleet
management services in the U.S. The company conducts its business through three
operating segments: mortgage production, mortgage servicing and fleet
management
services.
