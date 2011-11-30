(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
NEW YORK, November 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms three and upgrades nine
notes of the Chrysler Financial Auto Securitization Trust (CFAST) series
2007-A, 2008-A and 2008-B transactions, and the related class B note trusts as
part of its ongoing surveillance process as listed below.
The rating actions reflect the recent stabilization of cumulative net loss
(CNL)
performance, and the building credit enhancement (CE) in all transactions. The
ratings also reflect improving loss coverage levels due to higher recovery
rates
and decreasing loss pace in each transaction.
Despite higher than expected initial CNL and delinquencies, current cash flows
available to service the outstanding debt in the transactions currently
continue
to allow CE to build on a nominal basis. Fitch concluded that CE is currently
adequate to support the new ratings under Fitch's revised assumptions, and
therefore upgrades all subordinate classes of outstanding notes for the
transactions.
The securities are backed pools of new and used automobile and light-duty truck
installment loans originated and serviced by DaimlerChrysler Services North
America LLC (DCS).
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Chrysler Financial Auto Securitization Trust 2007-A:
--Class A-4 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--Class B notes upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--Class C notes upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable.
Chrysler Financial Auto Securitization Trust 2008-A:
--Class A-4 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--Class B notes upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--Class C notes upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable.
Chrysler Financial Auto Securitization Trust 2008-B:
--Class A-4a notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--Class A-4b notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--Class B notes upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
--Class C notes upgraded to 'Asf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable.
Chrysler Financial Auto Securitization Trust 2007-A Note Trust
--Class B notes upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable.
Chrysler Financial Auto Securitization Trust 2008-A Note Trust
--Class B notes upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable.
Chrysler Financial Auto Securitization Trust 2008-B Note Trust
--Class B notes upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable.
