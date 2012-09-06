BRIEF-PNM Resources sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-2' short-term rating to MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co. (MEHC) and to MEHC's new $1 billion 4(2) commercial paper program. The company expects to use the new commercial paper program for working capital needs and other corporate purposes. Backing the program will be the company's existing $479 million and $600 million revolving credit facilities. We expect the program to remain 100% backed. When the $479 million facility expires in July 2013, we expect the commercial paper program to be lowered to $600 million. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co. Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/-- Ratings Assigned MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co. Short-Term Corporate Credit Rating A-2 $1 Bil. Commercial Paper Program A-2
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017