Sept 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-2' short-term rating to MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co. (MEHC) and to MEHC's new $1 billion 4(2) commercial paper program. The company expects to use the new commercial paper program for working capital needs and other corporate purposes. Backing the program will be the company's existing $479 million and $600 million revolving credit facilities. We expect the program to remain 100% backed. When the $479 million facility expires in July 2013, we expect the commercial paper program to be lowered to $600 million. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co. Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/-- Ratings Assigned MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co. Short-Term Corporate Credit Rating A-2 $1 Bil. Commercial Paper Program A-2