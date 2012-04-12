(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that as a result of significant interest by investors and rated companies, it will extend the deadline until May 1, 2012 for responses to its "Request for Comment: Management And Governance Credit Factors," published March 12, 2012 on RatingsDirect. To comment, just e-mail us at CriteriaComments@standardandpoors.com by May 1.