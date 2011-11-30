(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)

-- As a result of the application of the updated bond insurance criteria, we have lowered the ratings on Assured Guaranty Ltd. and its operating companies and removed them from CreditWatch.

-- The consolidated group of insurance companies, though maintaining strong capital, does not maintain enough capital to mitigate the largest obligor concentrations for a higher rating, which primarily drove the downgrade.

-- Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.'s, Assured Guaranty Corp.'s, and Assured Guaranty Re Ltd.'s business and financial risk profiles are strong, in our view, based on our updated bond insurance criteria Standard & Poor's published on Aug. 25, 2011.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the companies will continue to insure predominately investment-grade U.S. public finance business and maintain their relatively strong competitive position.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 30, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (AGM) and Assured Guaranty Corp. (AGC) to 'AA-' from 'AA+'.

We also lowered the rating on Assured Guaranty Re Ltd. (AG Re) to 'AA-' from 'AA' and lowered our counterparty credit rating on Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGL) to 'A-' from 'A+'. The ratings on the companies were removed from CreditWatch where they were placed on Sept. 27, 2011, with negative implications. The outlook is stable. "The 'AA-' financial strength ratings on AGM, AGC, and AG Re reflect Standard & Poor's view, based on our updated bond insurance criteria, of a strong competitive position and strong capital," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst David Veno. However, the consolidated group of insurance companies, though maintaining strong capital, does not maintain enough capital to mitigate largest obligor (LOT) concentrations for a higher rating. The LOT concentrations could add volatility to the companies' capital and operating performance, and hence limit the rating without additional capital to mitigate this risk. The companies also have a solid market presence and consistent track record of profitably underwriting U.S. public-finance transactions. We view the companies' operating performance as a marginal weakness, partly because of a decline in the U.S. public finance risked-adjusted pricing ratio to 8% in 2010 from 9.7% in 2009, and our expectations that it may continue to fall. In addition, continued stress as a result of the 2005-2007 exposure to residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) may hurt operating performance. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the companies will continue to insure predominately investment-grade U.S. public finance business and maintain their relatively strong competitive position in the financial guarantee market with a strong market presence and a strong distribution channel. We also expect that the operating performance of the companies, though adverse development in the RMBS insured portfolio may continue to hamper it, will not deteriorate significantly. The stable outlook also reflects our view that the companies' financial flexibility will remain strong and supportive of the capital position. We also expect consistency within the companies' risk profile and risk tolerances without significant changes in terms of investment risk. If the companies don't meet our expectations or if they exhibit significant volatility from an earnings or capital perspective, we could lower the ratings. Based on our views of the bond insurance market, we don't believe competitive position or earnings will dramatically improve and, therefore, don't expect to raise the ratings in the next two years. This assumes there is no significant improvement in capital adequacy that could change the analysis. The companies' management team may consider various capital-creation strategies, and we would evaluate its ability to effectively execute any strategy as well as the timing in our assessment of the companies' capital position for a potentially higher rating. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Bond Insurance Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Aug. 25, 2011 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: David Veno, New York (1) 212-438-2108;

david_veno@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Damien Magarelli, New York (1) 212-438-6975;

damien_magarelli@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))