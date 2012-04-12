(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 12 - The 2012 global corporate default tally remains at 26 after no corporate issuers defaulted this week, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Global Corporate Default Update (April 5 - 11, 2012)." Of the total defaulters this year, 16 were based in the U.S., five in the emerging markets, three in Europe, and two in the other developed region (Australia, Canada, Japan, and New Zealand). In comparison, last year, only 10 issuers--six based in the U.S., two in New Zealand, one in Europe, and one in the emerging markets--defaulted during the same period (through April 11). So far this year, missed payments accounted for 10 defaults, bankruptcy filings accounted for five, distressed exchanges were responsible for four, and four defaulters were confidential. Of the remaining defaults, one was the result of a notice of acceleration by the issuer's lender, one was due to the company's placement under regulatory supervision, and the last was due to a judicial organization filing. In 2011, 21 issuers defaulted because of missed interest or principal payments, and 13 because of bankruptcy filings--both of which were among the top reasons for defaults in 2010. Distressed exchanges--another top reason for default in 2010--followed with 11 defaults in 2011. Of the remaining defaults, two issuers failed to finalize refinancing on bank loans, two were subject to regulatory action, one had its banking license revoked by its country's central bank, one was appointed a receiver, and two were confidential. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. (New York Ratings Team)