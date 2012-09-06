(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Centrais Eletricas
Brasileiras S.A. (Eletrobras) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Furnas Centrais
Eletricas S.A. (Furnas), including their Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB',
with a Stable Outlook. See the full list of ratings at the end of this release.
Eletrobras' ratings reflect its strong linkage with the Federal Republic of
Brazil (rated 'BBB', Outlook Stable by Fitch). Eletrobras is exposed to
political interference risks given its status as an entity controlled by the
Brazilian government. At times, the Brazilian government utilizes Eletrobras to
help it achieve certain macroeconomic and social objectives through price
controls and/or subsidies and as manager of sector funds, which underscores its
linkage to the sovereign.
Eletrobras' importance to the country given its market share in electricity
generation, distribution and transmission further strengthens the linkage
between the company's credit quality and that of the government. The company has
a strong position as the largest electricity generation and transmission company
in Brazil, representing approximately 35.3% of installed generation capacity and
around 53% of transmission lines as of June 30, 2012. Its size and active
presence in the most relevant energy projects under construction in Brazil makes
it strategically important to the country's economy and development.
Furnas' ratings are linked with its parent company (Eletrobras). Furnas is one
of the largest companies within the Eletrobras System, representing
approximately 23% of the group's installed generation capacity and 33% of its
transmission coverage in kilometers. Eletrobras has a centralized cash
management policy and is the primary funding provider for Furnas. Furthermore,
Eletrobras sets the company's strategic targets, such as corporate governance
standards and investment plans.
Uncertainties Regarding the Impact on Concession Renewal
Eletrobras is the company most exposed to concession renewal risk in 2015.
Approximately 93% and one-third of its cash flow generated by its transmission
and electricity generation businesses, respectively, is exposed to the Federal
Government's decision about renewing electricity concessions. Brazil is expected
to define the concession renewal rules for the entire sector within the next few
weeks. Fitch believes that the concessions will be renewed, yet cash flow
generation will likely be affected negatively; the main uncertainty is the
extent of this impact. For Eletrobras, if severe reductions are imposed on
energy prices and the permitted annual revenues (PAR) of transmission lines,
without any mitigating action from its controlling shareholder, the company's
credit quality could be pressured and it could also affect its capacity to
invest in current projects and to participate actively in new auctions.
Increasing Leverage; Adequate Debt Profile
Eletrobras' leverage is considered high for the rating category. As per Fitch
criteria, as of June 30, 2012, Eletrobras' consolidated leverage, as measured by
total adjusted debt excluding Reserva Global de Reversao (RGR) to EBITDA and net
adjusted debt excluding RGR to EBITDA, were 6.8x and 5.0x, respectively. These
ratios compare unfavorably with 5.8x and 2.8x, respectively, in 2010, and mostly
reflect the high capital expenditures and dividends payout in this period.
Fitch excluded the withdrawals from the government fund (RGR) from total debt
for the leverage calculations. Eletrobras is the manager of the RGR fund and the
company does not face credit risk on these resources that are lent to market
participants with a positive spread, and are registered also as an asset on the
company's financial statements.
As of June 30, 2012, total adjusted debt excluding RGR amounted to BRL43.8
billion. Approximately 22% of the company's debt relates to the Itaipu project
and it carries a low risk profile, since it is paid out by feed-in tariffs. The
remaining debt was composed of loans from BNDES (24%), international bonds
(14%), funds raised from international multilateral entities and guaranteed by
the federal government (6%), pension fund obligations (6%), rescheduled taxes
(2%), and other obligations (26%), with lengthened maturity profiles.
Approximately 37% of Eletrobras' consolidated debt is foreign-currency
denominated; however, exchange risk is considered low, since it holds a natural
hedge through USD-denominated revenues.
FCF Pressured By High Capital Expenditures and Dividends Payout
In Fitch's view, the adequate management of Eletrobras' ambitious capital
expenditures program over the next years, while obtaining further operational
efficiency in its existing assets continues to be challenging. Another priority
is to promote the turnaround of the weak performance of the energy distribution
subsidiaries.
Going forward, Eletrobras' free cash flow (FCF) generation is expected to
continue to be negative, mainly as a result of dividend payments and high
capital expenditures to support the country's growing energy infrastructure
needs. This situation could be further intensified depending on the magnitude of
the expected reduction in the energy tariffs and in the PAR, within the renewal
of its generation and transmission concessions due in 2015.
For the last 12 months (LTM) ended June 30, 2012, on a consolidated basis, net
revenues and EBITDA reached BRL27.6 billion and BRL6.4 billion, respectively,
which compares positively with the BRL23.9 billion and BRL5.3 billion reported
in 2010. These amounts exclude construction revenues and related costs. As per
Fitch criteria, EBITDA calculation does not consider earnings from subsidiaries.
Cash flow from operations (CFFO) of BRL7.5 billion was not sufficient to cover
either capital expenditures of BRL11.8 billion, which were higher than previous
years, or the high dividend payout (BRL4.8 billion). This resulted in a negative
FCF of BRL9.1 billion for the LTM ended June 2012. Dividends were affected by
the partial payment of retained dividends from previous years. The dividend
balance should be repaid in a final annual installment scheduled for June 2013.
EBITDA margin of 20% (or 23% excluding construction revenues) for the LTM ended
June 2012, continues to be pressured by negative results coming from the
distribution segment and lower average prices in the sale of energy from the
generation segment compared with other players.
Strong Liquidity
The company's liquidity, although it has reduced in recent years, continues to
be robust, both on a consolidated and holding company levels. As of June 30,
2012, Eletrobras' cash and marketable securities amounted to BRL11.7 billion,
which compares favorably to BRL7 billion of consolidated short-term debt.
Approximately BRL6.1 billion of its cash position was allocated to the holding
company, which was enough to cover its short-term debt by 7.9x.
Although Fitch believes Eletrobras' liquidity could be compromised, the holding
company is not expected to face refinancing challenges. As mentioned,
Eletrobras' liquidity could be reduced in the coming years due to large capital
expenditures, high dividends, and potential pressure on its cash flow
generation. The company's liquidity will continue to be supported by its
implicit support from the government, proven access to capital markets and
expected reduction in dividend payout after 2013.
Key Rating Drivers
Eletrobras' and Furnas' ratings are linked to those of the Federal Republic of
Brazil. Therefore, any rating action related to Brazil would impact these
ratings. Moreover, given Eletrobras' weak credit metrics for the assigned rating
category on a standalone basis, any evidence of lack of financial support from
the Federal Government could result in a negative rating action. Fitch will
follow closely the impact of the concession renewals on Eletrobras, and the
support from the controlling shareholder in case of a stress scenario.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings, with a Stable Outlook:
Eletrobras
- Foreign Currency IDR at 'BBB';
- Local Currency IDR at 'BBB';
- National Scale rating at 'AAA(bra)';
- USD1 billion senior unsecured notes due 2019 at 'BBB';
- USD1.75 billion senior unsecured notes due 2021 at 'BBB'.
Furnas
- Foreign Currency IDR at 'BBB';
- Local Currency IDR at 'BBB';
- National Scale rating at 'AAA(bra)'.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)