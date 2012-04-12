(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 12 - Fitch Ratings says that changes to MegaFon's ('BB+'\Positive)
ownership structure and governance currently being discussed between Megafon's
shareholders may be rating positive, but only if there is evidence of strong
corporate governance and no negative impact from the parent.
MegaFon's current financial and operating profile conforms to a higher rating
category than its current IDR of 'BB+', but the company's corporate governance
remains a major concern for Fitch, pushing it below investment grade category.
Fitch notes that a shareholder dispute exposes the company to financial and
non-financial risks.
MegaFon's current shareholders are TeliaSonera with direct control of 35.6%, AF
Telecom with direct control of 8% and 31.3% indirectly through Telecominvest and
Altimo with direct control of 25.1%. Altimo also has 24.998% of voting rights in
Vimpelcom Ltd, whose Russian subsidiary (Beeline) and MTS are MegaFon's major
competitors in Russia.
TeliaSonera confirmed that discussions are taking place between TeliaSonera, AF
Telecom and Altimo regarding its future ownership structure and governance.
Altimo has been reported in the media as willing to sell its stake in MegaFon.
More clarity after any potential ownership structure change on Megafon's
long-term capital structure, dividend payout policy, strategic future
(especially in the M&A area) and any strengthening of its corporate governance
might lead to a positive rating action. A potential IPO, which has also been
reported in the media, is in itself not likely to lead to a positive rating
action, unless it is accompanied by improvements in corporate governance.
AF telecom is controlled by Mr Usmanov, who is a principal shareholder of JSC
Holding Company Metalloinvest ('BB-'\Stable), one of the largest metals and
mining company in Russia. In Fitch's view the company has relatively poor
governance with worse transparency and reporting standards than Russian listed
peers. This is reflected in the company's partial use of its its pre-export
facility for the acquisition of OJSC Norilsk Nickel shares which led to an
increase in leverage not related to the core business operations(see "Fitch's
Credit Update on JSC Holding Company Metalloinvest dated 3 August 2011 at
www.fitchratings.com).
MegaFon is the second largest Russian mobile operator with a 26% market share
and 62.8 million customers at end-2011. Revenue increased by 12.6% and reached
RUB242.6bn in 2011.
