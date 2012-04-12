(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 12 NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 12, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings on Intelsat Jackson Holdings S.A.'s 7.25% senior notes due 2020 remain unchanged following the company's proposed $800 million tack-on to the offering. The issue-level rating on the notes offering remains at 'B' with a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The proposed notes would be guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of Intelsat Jackson. Concurrent with this proposed issuance, Intelsat plans a tender offer for up to $470 million of the Intelsat Jackson 11.25% senior notes due 2016 (which are not guaranteed by its subsidiaries) and up to $310 million of the Intelsat Jackson 9.5% senior notes due 2016 (which are guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of Intelsat Jackson). The company expects to use the proceeds from the new debt offering to finance these tenders. We have previously said that the company has the capacity to refinance the entire Intelsat Jackson 11.25% senior notes with guaranteed Jackson debt and still retain the 'B' issue-level ratings and '3' recovery ratings on the guaranteed Jackson unsecured debt. The proposed transactions, if completed, would not affect our financial risk assessment on Washington, D.C.-based parent Intelsat Global S.A., which remains "highly leveraged." The 'B' corporate credit rating and stable outlook also remain unchanged. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Intelsat Jackson Holdings S.A. Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- $1.8B 7.25% sr nts due 2020 B

Recovery rating 3 (Reporting By Joan Gralla)