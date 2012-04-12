UPDATE 1-Oil prices dip as markets stay bloated despite OPEC cuts
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
April 12 Russel Metals Inc (RUS.TO): * Moodys assigns ba1 rating to Russel metals proposed C$300 million senior
unsecured notes; outlook stable * Rpt - Moodys assigns ba1 rating to Russel metals proposed C$300 million
senior unsecured notes; outlook stable
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
* Sibanye closes syndication of $2,650,000,000 bridge facilities
Feb 13 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.