(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)

LONDON/MOSCOW, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kazakhstan-based Alliance Bank JSC's ALLBy.LU (Alliance) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) at 'B-' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'cc'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable.

A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.

Alliance's IDRs reflect Fitch's assessment of the possibility of support from the Kazakh authorities. This view is primarily based on the bank's ultimate government ownership and the reputational risk of the bank's repeated default.

In addition, the agency views positively the apparently greater willingness of the bank's controlling shareholder, the national welfare fund Samruk Kazyna (SK), to help improve the bank's financial standing, compared with another recently restructured bank in Kazakhstan, BTA Bank ('CCC'/'f'). Fitch also takes into account the smaller potential cost of support for Alliance, relative to BTA, as a result of the much smaller size of its balance sheet (three times less than BTA at end-Q311), negative equity (14 times less) and external debt (four times less).

At the same time, Fitch also notes that assistance provided to Alliance to date has so far been insufficient to restore the bank to solvency. Furthermore, the Kazakh authorities have yet to make any clear statements that they would support Alliance in all circumstances, and the current review of restructuring and/or recapitalisation options at BTA suggests that support would not be automatically extended to Alliance in case of a further deterioration in its financial position.

The affirmation of Alliance's 'cc' VR reflects the bank's still very weak stand-alone profile, given the negative equity and pre-impairment losses reported in its unaudited end-Q311 accounts. At the same time, the agency views positively the recent improvements in the bank's solvency and performance. In contrast to BTA, Fitch believes that it is possible, albeit still very challenging, for the bank to restore its viability without requiring further external support.

Alliance's reported negative equity fell to KZT23.5bn at end-Q311 from KZT103.6bn at end-H111, primarily as a result of SK's approval of a large reduction in dividend payments on the bank's preference shares in August 2011, which reduced the carrying value of the liability represented by the shares by KZT62bn. At the same time, the agency expresses concern about the KZT14bn gain (and consequent reduction in negative equity) booked in Q311 as a result of a sale of retail non-performing loans (NPLs) at above net book value. Given the apparently non-market valuation of the sold portfolio, Fitch believes that the buyer is likely to have recourse to resell the portfolio back to Alliance (the agency's base case assumption).

In Fitch's view, the valuation of the bank's recovery notes on the liabilities side of the balance sheet (KZT26bn) is consistent with the net book value of the loan recovery pool on the asset side (KZT52bn), and so does not require any obvious adjustment to reported equity. At the same time, gains or losses could still arise if ultimate recoveries on the loan pool are above or below those currently reflected in the pool's net book value.

Alliance reported a large KZT15bn pre-impairment loss in 9M11. However, adjusted for a one-off revaluation loss on SK's bonds booked in Q311, the loss would have been a more moderate KZT3bn. In Q311 alone, net interest and fee income exceeded operating expenses by KZT3bn, reflecting a gradual margin improvement due to new business generation. Accrued interest accounted for a low proportion of total interest income.

Loans overdue by 90 days were still a very high 57% of gross loans at end-Q311, albeit down from 61% at end-H111 following the loan sale. Coverage of these loans was 87% at end-Q311, with the net exposure of KZT48bn equal to approximately double the bank's reported negative equity.

Alliance's Long-term IDRs could be upgraded if the Kazakh authorities recapitalise BTA and make a clear statement that creditors of the restructured banks will not be forced to suffer further losses. Conversely, Alliance's IDRs could come under downward pressure if BTA restructures its debt in a way which involves losses for creditors, and Alliance's financial position fails to improve. Further significant improvements in Alliance's capital position, and the continuation of recent positive performance trends, could result in an upgrade of the bank's VR.

Alliance defaulted in 2009, mainly because of the very high level of the bank's bad loans. Following restructuring, 67% of ordinary shares are controlled by government-owned SK, with minority stakes held by creditors affected by the restructuring.

The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'cc' Individual Rating: affirmed at 'E' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B-' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B-'; Recovery Rating is 'RR4' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'CC'; Recovery Rating is 'RR6' Contacts: Primary Analyst Roman Kornev Analyst +7 495 956 99 01 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited Gasheka St., 6, Moscow 125047 Secondary Analyst Anton Naberoukhin Associate Director +7 495 956 99 81 Committee Chairman James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 66 57 (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))