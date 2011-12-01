(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
LONDON/MOSCOW, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Kazakhstan-based Alliance Bank JSC's ALLBy.LU (Alliance) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDRs) at 'B-' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'cc'. The Outlooks
on the Long-term IDRs are Stable.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
Alliance's IDRs reflect Fitch's assessment of the possibility of support
from the Kazakh authorities. This view is primarily based on the bank's
ultimate government ownership and the reputational risk of the bank's repeated
default.
In addition, the agency views positively the apparently greater willingness
of the bank's controlling shareholder, the national welfare fund Samruk Kazyna
(SK), to help improve the bank's financial standing, compared with another
recently restructured bank in Kazakhstan, BTA Bank ('CCC'/'f'). Fitch also
takes into account the smaller potential cost of support for Alliance, relative
to BTA, as a result of the much smaller size of its balance sheet (three times
less than BTA at end-Q311), negative equity (14 times less) and external debt
(four times less).
At the same time, Fitch also notes that assistance provided to Alliance to
date has so far been insufficient to restore the bank to solvency. Furthermore,
the Kazakh authorities have yet to make any clear statements that they would
support Alliance in all circumstances, and the current review of restructuring
and/or recapitalisation options at BTA suggests that support would not be
automatically extended to Alliance in case of a further deterioration in its
financial position.
The affirmation of Alliance's 'cc' VR reflects the bank's still very weak
stand-alone profile, given the negative equity and pre-impairment losses
reported in its unaudited end-Q311 accounts. At the same time, the agency views
positively the recent improvements in the bank's solvency and performance. In
contrast to BTA, Fitch believes that it is possible, albeit still very
challenging, for the bank to restore its viability without requiring further
external support.
Alliance's reported negative equity fell to KZT23.5bn at end-Q311 from
KZT103.6bn at end-H111, primarily as a result of SK's approval of a large
reduction in dividend payments on the bank's preference shares in August 2011,
which reduced the carrying value of the liability represented by the shares by
KZT62bn. At the same time, the agency expresses concern about the KZT14bn gain
(and consequent reduction in negative equity) booked in Q311 as a result of a
sale of retail non-performing loans (NPLs) at above net book value. Given the
apparently non-market valuation of the sold portfolio, Fitch believes that the
buyer is likely to have recourse to resell the portfolio back to Alliance (the
agency's base case assumption).
In Fitch's view, the valuation of the bank's recovery notes on the
liabilities side of the balance sheet (KZT26bn) is consistent with the net book
value of the loan recovery pool on the asset side (KZT52bn), and so does not
require any obvious adjustment to reported equity. At the same time, gains or
losses could still arise if ultimate recoveries on the loan pool are above or
below those currently reflected in the pool's net book value.
Alliance reported a large KZT15bn pre-impairment loss in 9M11. However,
adjusted for a one-off revaluation loss on SK's bonds booked in Q311, the loss
would have been a more moderate KZT3bn. In Q311 alone, net interest and fee
income exceeded operating expenses by KZT3bn, reflecting a gradual margin
improvement due to new business generation. Accrued interest accounted for a
low proportion of total interest income.
Loans overdue by 90 days were still a very high 57% of gross loans at
end-Q311, albeit down from 61% at end-H111 following the loan sale. Coverage of
these loans was 87% at end-Q311, with the net exposure of KZT48bn equal to
approximately double the bank's reported negative equity.
Alliance's Long-term IDRs could be upgraded if the Kazakh authorities
recapitalise BTA and make a clear statement that creditors of the restructured
banks will not be forced to suffer further losses. Conversely, Alliance's IDRs
could come under downward pressure if BTA restructures its debt in a way which
involves losses for creditors, and Alliance's financial position fails to
improve. Further significant improvements in Alliance's capital position, and
the continuation of recent positive performance trends, could result in an
upgrade of the bank's VR.
Alliance defaulted in 2009, mainly because of the very high level of the
bank's bad loans. Following restructuring, 67% of ordinary shares are
controlled by government-owned SK, with minority stakes held by creditors
affected by the restructuring.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'cc'
Individual Rating: affirmed at 'E'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B-'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B-'; Recovery Rating is 'RR4'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'CC'; Recovery Rating is 'RR6'
