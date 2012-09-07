Sept 7 - Fitch Ratings has revised the ratings of four Greek covered bond
programmes following the addition of 'CCC+' and 'CCC-' debt instrument ratings
to the agency's rating scale (see "Fitch Updates Ratings Definitions" dated 10
August 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The programmes have also been removed from
Rating Watch Negative.
These revisions reflect the insertion of additional notches into Fitch's master
rating scale for instrument ratings, and do not reflect any change in Fitch's
view of the creditworthiness of the covered bonds included in this rating
action.
The rating revisions are as follows:
Alpha Bank : revised to 'CCC+'/'RR3' from 'B-'/RWN
Eurobank: revised to 'CCC+'/'RR3' from 'B-'/RWN
National Bank of Greece (Programme II): revised to 'CCC+'/'RR3' from
'B-'/RWN
Piraeus Bank : revised to 'CCC+'/'RR3' from 'B-'/RWN
National Bank of Greece's Programme I is rated 'B-'/RWN and remains unaffected
by the addition of 'CCC+' and 'CCC-' debt instrument ratings to Fitch's rating
scale.
Contact:
Primary Analyst (NBG Programme I, NBG Programme II, Piraeus)
Spyros Michas, CFA
Director
+44 20 3530 1121
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Primary Analyst (NBG Programme I, Alpha, Eurobank)
Natasha Ahmed
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1301
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst (Alpha, Eurobank)
Spyros Michas, CFA
Director
+44 20 3530 1121
Secondary Analyst (Piraeus)
Natasha Ahmed
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1301
Secondary Analyst (NBG Programme II)
Despoina Pilidou
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1466
Committee Chairperson
Helene Heberlein
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1035
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
