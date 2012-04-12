JGBs edge down, but superlong yields remain off highs
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japanese government bonds edged lower on Monday, though yields were still well shy of recent highs after the Bank of Japan's move last week to keep rising superlong rates in check.
April 12 The Investment Company Institute on Thursday issued the following money market mutual fund assets report:
"Total money market mutual fund assets decreased by $6.15 billion to $2.584 trillion for the week ended Wednesday, April 11, the Investment Company Institute reported today. Taxable government funds decreased by $3.28 billion, taxable non-government funds increased by $40 million, and tax-exempt funds decreased by $2.91 billion.
Retail: Assets of retail money market funds decreased by $3.08 billion to $905.12 billion. Taxable government money market fund assets in the retail category decreased by $20 million to $188.16 billion, taxable non-government money market fund assets decreased by $1.94 billion to $524.44 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets decreased by $1.13 billion to $192.53 billion.
Institutional: Assets of institutional money market funds decreased by $3.07 billion to $1.679 trillion. Among institutional funds, taxable government money market fund assets decreased by $3.26 billion to $681.94 billion, taxable non-government money market fund assets increased by $1.98 billion to $906.71 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets decreased by $1.78 billion to $89.87 billion.
ICI reports money market fund assets to the Federal Reserve each week. Revisions are due to data adjustments, reclassifications, and changes in the number of funds reporting. Historical weekly money market data back to January 2008 are available on the ICI website."
ICI's Web site is www.ici.org
BERLIN, Feb 13 The European Central Bank never tries to manipulate the euro exchange rate to achieve trade or competitive policy goals, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in an interview published Monday, rejecting claims by a key U.S. official who said Germany used a "grossly undervalued" euro for its own gain.
