Sept 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BBB' rating to Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.'s (BBB/Stable/A-2) senior unsecured notes due February 2017 is unchanged following a $50 million add-on. The aggregate amount of these notes due is $550 million. The rating on the notes continues to be the same as the counterparty credit rating on Banco Santander Brasil. "This reflects our view that the notes rank on par with Banco Santander Brasil's other senior unsecured debt. It also reflects our assessment that the notes will be direct, unsecured, unsubordinated, and unconditional obligations of the bank," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Arturo Sanchez. Currently, our ratings on Banco Santander Brasil continue to reflect its "strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity (as our criteria define them), relative to other banks in the Brazilian financial system. We also continue to view Banco Santander Brasil as a core subsidiary of Banco Santander S.A. (A-/Negative/A-2), although the final issuer credit ratings are limited by the foreign-currency rating on Brazil. For the complete credit rationale on Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A., please see "Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.," published March 22, 2012 on Ratings Direct on the Global Credit Portal. RATING LIST Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Counterparty credit rating BBB/Stable/A-2 Senior unsecured notes due 2017 BBB