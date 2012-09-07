Overview -- We are lowering our senior unsecured debt ratings on Precision Drilling Corp. to 'BB' from 'BB+'. -- We are revising our recovery rating on the debt to '5' from '4'. -- The 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating and stable outlook are unchanged. -- The company has increased its senior secured committed credit facility by US$300 million. -- As a result, we estimate the value remaining to cover Precision's unsecured debt in a default scenario has decreased to about 12% of our estimated default enterprise value. -- We believe the company's liquidity position has strengthened with the increased facility. Rating Action On Sept. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services lowered its issue-level rating on Calgary, Alta.-based Precision Drilling Corp.'s senior unsecured debt to 'BB' from 'BB+'. At the same time, Standard & Poor's revised its recovery rating assigned to the senior unsecured debt to '5' from '4'. The 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating and stable outlook are unchanged. The rating action follows the US$300 million increase in the company's senior secured committed credit facility, which ranks senior to the rated debt, and now accounts for about 80% of our estimated enterprise value at the time of our simulated default for the company in 2017. As a result, we estimate the value remaining to cover the unsecured debt in a default scenario has decreased to about 12% of our estimated default enterprise value. Although our recovery analysis estimates a diminished recovery prospects for senior unsecured debtholders, we believe the increased availability under its revolving credit facility has bolstered Precision's near-term liquidity position. Rationale The ratings on Precision reflect Standard & Poor's opinion of the company's participation in the cyclical and highly volatile oilfield services sector, the diminished cash flow generation profile associated with the persistently weak outlook for conventional natural gas exploration and production, and Precision's capital structure. We believe that offsetting these weaknesses are the company's good cost management, the size and geographic diversification of its drilling and service rig fleet, and the large number of rigs with deep drilling capabilities in the U.S. and Western Canada Sedimentary Basin (WCSB) markets. Precision operates in North America's principal oil and gas basins, notably the WCSB. The company also has land rigs in several high-growth markets in the U.S. With its current fleet consisting of 348 drilling rigs in Canada and the U.S., eight rigs in its international operations, 190 service rigs, and 19 snubbing units, Precision has one of North America's largest land drilling rig fleets. Although we expect the pace of tier 1 and 2 rig additions will lag the decommissioning of the company's tier 3 rigs, we believe the company will retain its market leading position in the WCSB. Precision's satisfactory business risk profile reflects our assessment of its volatile cash flows resulting from servicing the highly cyclical oil and gas industry. In our opinion, offsetting factors include the company's dominant market position in Canada; geographic diversification; large rig fleet, with about 80% of the drilling rigs capable of drilling for unconventional oil and natural gas; ability to secure long-term contracts for its high performance rigs; and good cost management, which has enabled Precision to maintain our estimate of its operating margins within a fairly stable range (35%-40%) at historical peaks and troughs of the hydrocarbon price cycle. Standard & Poor's believes these factors, which provide the company with an investment-grade business risk profile, should be unchanged during our forecast period. Nevertheless, in our opinion, the North American oilfield services sector is likely to experience some softening demand, as oil and gas producers scale back their dry gas exploration and development activities. This, in turn, could weaken revenues and cash flows beyond 2012, as day rates fall in response to softer demand for gas directed oilfield services. As Precision works to reconfigure its drilling rig fleet, by increasing its tier 1 and 2 fleet size, we believe the company's move to bolster the proportion of its high-complexity; high-performance rig fleet adds incremental strength to its competitive position. In our view, the buildup of Precision's tier 1 and 2 rigs should position the company to participate in the increasing development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Furthermore, the fleet reconfiguration should temper potential market share erosion in the near-to-medium term, because the drilling rig fleet will better match oil and gas producers' needs. Although Standard & Poor's believes Precision is well-positioned to maintain its leading market share in the WCSB, potentially increase its presence in the U.S. markets where it operates, and expand its growing international operations, the funding requirements associated with its heightened new build program, in conjunction with the potential continued softness in demand for natural gas directed drilling services, could weaken the company's cash flow protection metrics and balance sheet during our ratings forecast period. We believe Precision's significant financial risk profile, which includes our view of its cash flow protection metrics, capital structure, and liquidity, will likely weaken during our forecast period. In addition, the company's willingness to partially debt-finance its ambitious rig new build program indicates a shift toward a more aggressive risk tolerance and away from its historically moderate financial policies. With about 25% of the active drilling rig fleet allocated to natural gas drilling, we believe there is some risk of softening day rates associated with expiring fixed-term and spot contracts. Nevertheless, there is sufficient revenue and cash flow visibility associated with Precision's long-term contracts for all drilling rig tiers and service rigs that we expect it should be able to keep its fully adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-to-total debt above 35%. Despite our view of its heightened tolerance for balance-sheet debt, we believe the company's prospective financial risk profile should continue to support the 'BB+' rating. Liquidity Despite the diminished recovery prospects we now attribute to the companies rated senior unsecured debt, we believe Precision's liquidity is strong. In our view, the company's amended US$850 million senior secured committed credit facility and forecast operating cash flows through 2013 should exceed its expected spending needs. In addition, the reduction in 2012 capital spending to C$875 million from the initial C$1.1 billion further ensures the companies' total sources of liquidity should exceed its required spending during the next 24 months. We base our assessment of Precision's strong liquidity on our view that its total liquidity should allow it to withstand certain adverse market conditions. Our assessment incorporates the following factors: -- Our expectation that total sources of liquidity (which includes operating cash flow, the company's cash balances and available bank lines) will fully fund all spending and financing requirements in the next 24 months; -- Our expectation that the company's net sources of liquidity (after satisfying all funding requirements) will remain positive, even if its EBITDA declines 30%; and -- Our opinion that there is little likelihood of any covenant breech during the next two years. Pro forma the August 2012 increase to its credit facility, the company's US$850 million was fully undrawn. In addition, Precision had C$398 million of cash on hand at June 30, 2012. Recovery analysis We rate the company's US$650 million senior unsecured debt maturing in 2020, its C$200 million senior unsecured debt maturing in 2019, and its US$400 million senior unsecured debt maturing in 2021 'BB' (one notch below the corporate credit rating on Precision), with a recovery rating of '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in a default scenario. For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this report. Outlook The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that Precision will maintain its financial risk profile, specifically its cash flow protection metrics, at levels we view as appropriate for the 'BB+' rating. We believe the company's accelerated pace of new rig build activity indicates a shift away from its historically moderate financial policies, because we expect this will generate negative free cash flow during our forecast period as Precision spends to reconfigure its rig fleet. In our opinion, the company should be able to temper possible market share erosion as it replaces its tier 3 rigs with the higher complexity tier 1 and 2 rigs, which are better suited to develop unconventional oil and gas resources. Based on the long-term contracts in place, we expect Precision should be able to maintain its fully adjusted FFO-to-debt above 35%. In our view, the debt and cash-flow generation underpinning this metric supports the 'BB+' rating. If operating cash flow falls below our expectations, and FFO-to-debt decreases below 35%, we would lower the rating to 'BB'. Precision Drilling Corp. 

Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/-- Rating Lowered/Recovery Rating Revised To From Senior unsecured debt BB BB+ Recovery rating 5 4