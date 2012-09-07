Overview
-- We are lowering our senior unsecured debt ratings on Precision
Drilling Corp. to 'BB' from 'BB+'.
-- We are revising our recovery rating on the debt to '5' from '4'.
-- The 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating and stable outlook are
unchanged.
-- The company has increased its senior secured committed credit facility
by US$300 million.
-- As a result, we estimate the value remaining to cover Precision's
unsecured debt in a default scenario has decreased to about 12% of our
estimated default enterprise value.
-- We believe the company's liquidity position has strengthened with the
increased facility.
Rating Action
On Sept. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services lowered its issue-level
rating on Calgary, Alta.-based Precision Drilling Corp.'s senior unsecured
debt to 'BB' from 'BB+'. At the same time, Standard & Poor's revised its
recovery rating assigned to the senior unsecured debt to '5' from '4'. The
'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating and stable outlook are unchanged.
The rating action follows the US$300 million increase in the company's senior
secured committed credit facility, which ranks senior to the rated debt, and
now accounts for about 80% of our estimated enterprise value at the time of
our simulated default for the company in 2017. As a result, we estimate the
value remaining to cover the unsecured debt in a default scenario has
decreased to about 12% of our estimated default enterprise value.
Although our recovery analysis estimates a diminished recovery prospects for
senior unsecured debtholders, we believe the increased availability under its
revolving credit facility has bolstered Precision's near-term liquidity
position.
Rationale
The ratings on Precision reflect Standard & Poor's opinion of the company's
participation in the cyclical and highly volatile oilfield services sector,
the diminished cash flow generation profile associated with the persistently
weak outlook for conventional natural gas exploration and production, and
Precision's capital structure. We believe that offsetting these weaknesses are
the company's good cost management, the size and geographic diversification of
its drilling and service rig fleet, and the large number of rigs with deep
drilling capabilities in the U.S. and Western Canada Sedimentary Basin (WCSB)
markets.
Precision operates in North America's principal oil and gas basins, notably
the WCSB. The company also has land rigs in several high-growth markets in the
U.S. With its current fleet consisting of 348 drilling rigs in Canada and the
U.S., eight rigs in its international operations, 190 service rigs, and 19
snubbing units, Precision has one of North America's largest land drilling rig
fleets. Although we expect the pace of tier 1 and 2 rig additions will lag the
decommissioning of the company's tier 3 rigs, we believe the company will
retain its market leading position in the WCSB.
Precision's satisfactory business risk profile reflects our assessment of its
volatile cash flows resulting from servicing the highly cyclical oil and gas
industry. In our opinion, offsetting factors include the company's dominant
market position in Canada; geographic diversification; large rig fleet, with
about 80% of the drilling rigs capable of drilling for unconventional oil and
natural gas; ability to secure long-term contracts for its high performance
rigs; and good cost management, which has enabled Precision to maintain our
estimate of its operating margins within a fairly stable range (35%-40%) at
historical peaks and troughs of the hydrocarbon price cycle. Standard & Poor's
believes these factors, which provide the company with an investment-grade
business risk profile, should be unchanged during our forecast period.
Nevertheless, in our opinion, the North American oilfield services sector is
likely to experience some softening demand, as oil and gas producers scale
back their dry gas exploration and development activities. This, in turn,
could weaken revenues and cash flows beyond 2012, as day rates fall in
response to softer demand for gas directed oilfield services.
As Precision works to reconfigure its drilling rig fleet, by increasing its
tier 1 and 2 fleet size, we believe the company's move to bolster the
proportion of its high-complexity; high-performance rig fleet adds incremental
strength to its competitive position. In our view, the buildup of Precision's
tier 1 and 2 rigs should position the company to participate in the increasing
development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Furthermore, the fleet
reconfiguration should temper potential market share erosion in the
near-to-medium term, because the drilling rig fleet will better match oil and
gas producers' needs. Although Standard & Poor's believes Precision is
well-positioned to maintain its leading market share in the WCSB, potentially
increase its presence in the U.S. markets where it operates, and expand its
growing international operations, the funding requirements associated with its
heightened new build program, in conjunction with the potential continued
softness in demand for natural gas directed drilling services, could weaken
the company's cash flow protection metrics and balance sheet during our
ratings forecast period.
We believe Precision's significant financial risk profile, which includes our
view of its cash flow protection metrics, capital structure, and liquidity,
will likely weaken during our forecast period. In addition, the company's
willingness to partially debt-finance its ambitious rig new build program
indicates a shift toward a more aggressive risk tolerance and away from its
historically moderate financial policies. With about 25% of the active
drilling rig fleet allocated to natural gas drilling, we believe there is some
risk of softening day rates associated with expiring fixed-term and spot
contracts. Nevertheless, there is sufficient revenue and cash flow visibility
associated with Precision's long-term contracts for all drilling rig tiers and
service rigs that we expect it should be able to keep its fully adjusted funds
from operations (FFO)-to-total debt above 35%. Despite our view of its
heightened tolerance for balance-sheet debt, we believe the company's
prospective financial risk profile should continue to support the 'BB+' rating.
Liquidity
Despite the diminished recovery prospects we now attribute to the companies
rated senior unsecured debt, we believe Precision's liquidity is strong. In
our view, the company's amended US$850 million senior secured committed credit
facility and forecast operating cash flows through 2013 should exceed its
expected spending needs. In addition, the reduction in 2012 capital spending
to C$875 million from the initial C$1.1 billion further ensures the companies'
total sources of liquidity should exceed its required spending during the next
24 months.
We base our assessment of Precision's strong liquidity on our view that its
total liquidity should allow it to withstand certain adverse market
conditions. Our assessment incorporates the following factors:
-- Our expectation that total sources of liquidity (which includes
operating cash flow, the company's cash balances and available bank lines)
will fully fund all spending and financing requirements in the next 24 months;
-- Our expectation that the company's net sources of liquidity (after
satisfying all funding requirements) will remain positive, even if its EBITDA
declines 30%; and
-- Our opinion that there is little likelihood of any covenant breech
during the next two years.
Pro forma the August 2012 increase to its credit facility, the company's
US$850 million was fully undrawn. In addition, Precision had C$398 million of
cash on hand at June 30, 2012.
Recovery analysis
We rate the company's US$650 million senior unsecured debt maturing in 2020,
its C$200 million senior unsecured debt maturing in 2019, and its US$400
million senior unsecured debt maturing in 2021 'BB' (one notch below the
corporate credit rating on Precision), with a recovery rating of '5',
indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in a default scenario.
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report to be published on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this report.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that Precision will
maintain its financial risk profile, specifically its cash flow protection
metrics, at levels we view as appropriate for the 'BB+' rating. We believe the
company's accelerated pace of new rig build activity indicates a shift away
from its historically moderate financial policies, because we expect this will
generate negative free cash flow during our forecast period as Precision
spends to reconfigure its rig fleet. In our opinion, the company should be
able to temper possible market share erosion as it replaces its tier 3 rigs
with the higher complexity tier 1 and 2 rigs, which are better suited to
develop unconventional oil and gas resources. Based on the long-term contracts
in place, we expect Precision should be able to maintain its fully adjusted
FFO-to-debt above 35%. In our view, the debt and cash-flow generation
underpinning this metric supports the 'BB+' rating. If operating cash flow
falls below our expectations, and FFO-to-debt decreases below 35%, we would
lower the rating to 'BB'. We believe capital spending will remain elevated
through our 2012 and 2013 forecast period, so we do not expect the company
will be able to reduce debt levels and move its financial risk profile into
the intermediate category, which would be required to support a 'BBB-' rating.
Nevertheless, if Precision can maintain its fully adjusted FFO-to-debt in the
45%-50% range in a midcycle industry environment, we would raise the rating.
Ratings List
Precision Drilling Corp.
Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/--
Rating Lowered/Recovery Rating Revised
To From
Senior unsecured debt BB BB+
Recovery rating 5 4
