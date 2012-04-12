(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 12 - Overview

-- U.S.-based Reddy Ice Holdings Inc. has recently filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 of the U.S. bankruptcy code.

-- We have lowered our ratings on Reddy Ice Holdings, including the corporate credit rating, to 'D' from 'CC'. Rating Action On April 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on Dallas-based Reddy Ice Holdings Inc. to 'D', including its corporate credit rating, to 'D' from 'CC'. The company announced that it has voluntarily filed for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, and has also secured commitments for a $70 million debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing from Macquarie Bank Limited. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had total debt outstanding of about $471.5 million. (For analytical purposes Standard & Poor's views Reddy Ice and its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Reddy Ice Corp., as one economic entity.) The recovery rating on Reddy Ice Corp.'s 11.25% senior secured notes due March 2015 remains '4', indicating that we believe lenders can expect average (30%-50%) recovery in the reorganization process. Reddy Ice Corp.'s 13.25% senior secured notes due November 2015 and Reddy Ice Holdings' 10.5% senior unsecured discount notes due November 2012 recovery ratings remain '6', indicating that lenders can expect negligible (0-10%) recovery in the reorganization process. These existing recovery ratings assume the company successfully reorganizes, but has not incorporated Reddy Ice's recently announced pursuit to acquire all or substantially all of the businesses and assets of Arctic Glacier Income Fund and its subsidiaries, which filed for protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act in Canada and Chapter 15 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in February 2012. Rationale The downgrade to 'D' is in accordance with our criteria and follows Reddy Ice's announcement that it has voluntarily filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. During 2011 and 2010, Reddy Ice experienced extremely weak operating performance due to a combination of pricing declines as a result of intense competition across the company's markets and rising commodity costs amid sluggish economic conditions. The company was also burdened by a highly leveraged capital structure. Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List Downgraded; Recovery ratings unchanged

To From Reddy Ice Holdings Inc. Corporate credit rating D CC/Negative/-- Senior unsecured D C Recovery rating 6 6 Reddy Ice Corp. Senior secured D CC Recovery rating 4 4 Senior secured (second-lien) D C Recovery rating 6 6