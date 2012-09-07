(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW -- On Aug. 7, 2012, we placed our 'BB+' long-term rating on Spanish bank Banco Popular Espanol Espanol (on CreditWatch negative. -- Under our covered bonds criteria, we might reclassify our view of Banco Popular Espanol's Popular's mortgage covered bonds' asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) as "high" in six months unless the bank is able to manage its assets and liabilities maturities. -- Our ratings on these mortgage covered bonds currently benefit from six notches of uplift above our long-term rating on the issuer due to its "moderate" ALMM. -- We have therefore placed our ratings on these mortgage covered bonds on CreditWatch negative. -- Any negative rating action on Banco Popular Espanol or a reclassification of the program's ALMM risk to "high" would directly affect the ratings on the mortgage covered bonds issued by the bank, all else being equal. MADRID (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 7, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed on CreditWatch negative its 'A+' credit ratings on Banco Popular Espanol S.A.'s (BB+/Watch Neg/B) mortgage covered bonds ("cedulas hipotecarias") and program. Today's CreditWatch negative placements follow our Aug. 7, 2012 CreditWatch negative placement of our long-term counterparty credit rating on Banco Popular (see "Banco Popular 'BB+' Rating Placed On Watch Negative On Implications Of Potential Government Support To Enhance Capital"). It also reflects the possibility that under our criteria for rating covered bonds, we might reclassify our view of Banco Popular Espanol'sPopular's mortgage covered bonds' asset liability mismatch (ALMM) to "high" in six months, based on the maturity profile of the current assets and liabilities in the program. Under our criteria for rating covered bonds we evaluated the maximum potential rating on a covered bond program as the bank's issuer credit rating (ICR) increased by the maximum number of notches of ratings uplift (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). The maximum number of notches of uplift results from our assessment and classification of the ALMM risk and the program categorization. When determining the program categorization under these criteria, we consider primarily our view of the jurisdiction of a program and its ability to access external financing or monetize the cover pool. Finally, we assign the covered bonds to one of three distinct categories. Under our covered bond criteria, to achieve the maximum potential number of notches of uplift, the available credit enhancement needs to be commensurate with the target credit enhancement. Following our analysis, and given our view of the Spanish legal framework, we have placed Banco Popular's mortgage covered bond program in category "1" and determined a "moderate" ALMM risk. Under our criteria, these combinations enable us to assign to the covered bonds the maximum potential ratings uplift of six notches above our long-term rating on Banco Popular. Based on these criteria and the application of our credit and cash flow stresses, from the latest information we received from the issuer, we have assessed that the overcollateralization available to support Banco Popular's mortgage covered bonds can sustain a six-notch uplift above our 'BB+' long-term ICR on Banco Popular. Banco Popular's mortgage covered bonds already benefit from a six-notch ratings uplift above our rating on the sponsor bank--the maximum allowed under our criteria. We have placed our ratings on Banco Popular's mortgage covered bonds on CreditWatch negative as, all else being equal, any negative rating action on the issuer or a reclassification of the program's ALMM risk to "high" would automatically lead to a corresponding rating change on these covered bonds. A+/Watch Neg A+/Negative Spain: Cedulas Hipotecarias (Mortgage Covered Bonds) (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)