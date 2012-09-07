Overview -- We expect U.S.-based building products manufacturer CPG International Inc. to have a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile after it acquires competitor TimberTech later this year. -- We revised the outlook to negative from stable and affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating on CPG. We assigned a 'B' issue-level rating to the company's proposed $355 million first-lien term loan. -- The negative outlook reflects the company's higher debt levels and, to a lesser extent, risks relating to integrating a relatively large acquisition. Rating Action On Sept. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Scranton, Penn.-based CPG International Inc. (CPG) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the ratings on CPG, including the 'B' corporate credit rating. At the same time, we assigned a 'B' issue-level rating to CPG's proposed $355 million first-lien term loan. The recovery rating on the loan is '4', which indicates our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The company will use proceeds from the proposed term loan, along with additional debt and equity proceeds, to fund the recently announced acquisition of competitor TimberTech, a subsidiary of The Crane Group Cos. (not rated). Terms of the acquisition were not announced publicly. Rationale We revised the outlook to negative because we expect leverage will rise above 5x EBITDA and, to a lesser extent, to acknowledge the risks relating to integrating a relatively large acquisition. The affirmation acknowledges CPG's "adequate" liquidity and our expectation that CPG will continue to generate positive free cash flow, which would give the company the flexibility to bring leverage back down over time. Our rating on CPG reflects our view of the company's "weak" business risk profile and highly leveraged financial risk profile. CPG is privately held and does not publicly disclose its financial statements. The company's weaknesses include high debt levels that will likely exceed 5x EBITDA following the acquisition of TimberTech. We also view the company's cyclical construction-related end markets and its exposure to volatile resin prices as key risks. Still, we acknowledge that the company weathered the sharp downturn in U.S. construction relatively well and we expect it to generate free cash flow in a gradually improving economic environment, which it can use to pay down debt. CPG announced that it intends to acquire TimberTech, a manufacturer of composite decking and other building materials, later this year. We expect this transaction to boost CPG's revenues by more than one-third to approximately $530 million in 2013 with EBITDA at about $100 million. The company will fund the transaction largely with debt such that debt-to-EBITDA is likely to exceed 5x and funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt is likely to drop below 12%--levels we typically associate with a highly leveraged financial risk profile. These estimates reflect the following assumptions: -- Gross margins, net of depreciation and amortization, stay near CPG's recent 35% historical average; -- Sales, general, and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, also stay near the recent 17% historical average; and -- The company uses some of its free operating cash flow to repay debt but the adjusted balance remains slightly above $500 million in 2013. Our baseline scenario further assumes that prices for resins (which account for more than half of CPG's cost of goods sold) and other input costs don't change significantly. That being said, we view a significant increase in typically volatile resin prices to be a primary downside risk to our baseline forecast. Another risk is CPG's concentrated distributor base (historically the top 10 distributors accounted for more than half of CPG's sales), though we expect the acquisition of TimberTech to better diversify this risk. For 2014, we expect revenue growth in the low-to-mid single-digit range, in line with our expectation for repair and remodeling spending with similar margins assumptions as 2013. We expect CPG to use at least half of its free cash flow to repay bank debt, which should bring leverage back down to around 5x EBITDA. CPG manufactures synthetic-based building products for residential and nonresidential construction customers. Its offerings include polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and composite decking and exterior trim, as well as plastic restroom partitions and lockers. In our view, the company weathered the sharp downturn in U.S. construction relatively well because its products account for a small but growing share of materials used in construction as compared with wood and other materials. Liquidity We view CPG to have an adequate liquidity profile based on the following observations and estimates and in accordance with our criteria: -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed estimated uses by well over 1.2x over the next 12 months. -- A 15% decline in forecasted EBITDA would not be problematic under the proposed covenant-lite capital structure. -- However, we do not view liquidity to be strong based on qualitative factors, which include our opinion that the company does not have a generally high standing in credit markets. Sources of liquidity include our estimate for between $25 million and $50 million of FFO over the next 12 months and at least $80 million of capacity under a proposed $110 million asset-based revolving credit facility that matures in 2017. Estimated capacity reflects our assumption for typical fourth-quarter seasonal lows in borrowing base assets (receivables and inventory). CPG is not subject to financial covenants unless revolver capacity drops below 11.5% of the lesser of the borrowing base or revolver commitments, which we do not expect to occur over the next year. Liquidity uses include peak season working capital needs of about $30 million, which typically occurs in the first quarter. Other liquidity uses are manageable and include less than $15 million in annual maintenance capital expenditures and about $3 million in debt amortization. CPG will not face a bullet maturity until its proposed term loan comes due in 2019. Recovery analysis We assigned a 'B' issue rating to the company's proposed $335 million first-lien term loan. The recovery rating for the loan is '4', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on CPG to be published shortly after this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the leveraged nature of the proposed acquisition and, to a lesser extent, risks associated with integrating TimberTech. We would lower our rating one notch if leverage continues to climb and is sustained above 6x EBITDA. This could occur if resin prices increase 20% or more and CPG is unable to raise its prices because of a more competitive sales environment. We could revise the outlook back to stable if the integration of TimberTech proceeds smoothly and if CPG uses its free cash flow to pay down debt more quickly than we currently anticipate such that leverage returns closer to the recent levels of just under 5x EBITDA. In addition, we could raise our rating one notch if the integration does proceed smoothly, free cash flow is used to repay debt, and credit ratios are sustained comfortably within ranges typically associated with an aggressive financial profile (e.g., debt-to-EBITDA of 4x to 5x and FFO-to-debt of 12% to 20%). 