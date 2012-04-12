BRIEF-Sibanye closes syndication of $2.65 bln bridge facilities to support Stillwater deal
* Sibanye closes syndication of $2,650,000,000 bridge facilities
April 12 Laclede Gas Co: * Moodys disclosures on credit ratings of Laclede gas company
* Ipsen to acquire a portfolio of select consumer healthcare products from Sanofi