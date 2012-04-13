(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 13 - Overview
-- Solar Capital Ltd. has agreed to restructure its largest investment
holding, DS Waters of America Inc., and its obligor concentration remains
high.
-- As a result, we revised our rating outlook on Solar to negative from
stable.
-- At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' issuer credit rating on the
company.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view of the company's poor portfolio
diversification and the significant payment-in-kind income.
Rating Action
On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating
outlook on Solar Capital Ltd. to negative from stable. At the same
time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BBB-' issuer credit rating on Solar.
Rationale
The rating actions reflect our view of Solar's restructuring of its largest
investment holding, DS Waters of America Inc., which we believe increases the
investment portfolio's credit risk even though Solar's financial results have
remained stable.
In addition, Solar has a high obligor concentration, mostly resulting from its
two largest holdings--DS Waters and Midcap Financial Intermediate Holdings
LLC. When we rated the company in November 2011, we believed its portfolio
diversification would improve as it reinvests proceeds from legacy investments
into smaller, new vintage investments with higher quality earnings (see
"Research Update: S&PCORRECT: Solar Capital Ltd. Assigned 'BBB-' Rating;
Outlook Stable," published Nov. 18, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global
Credit Portal).
Since the 2008 financial crisis, more than 70% of Solar's investments were
repaid (as of year-end 2011). However, the DS Waters restructuring has slowed
down the transition, in our opinion. The restructuring did not result in DS
Waters repaying the existing loan from Solar. Further, DS Waters remains
Solar's largest obligor concentration, at 10.2% of the investment portfolio,
and it generates payment-in-kind (PIK) income, which further increases Solar's
exposure to the company. Given the absence of a maturity date for the
investment now that it's no longer a debt instrument, DS Waters could remain a
large concentration in Solar's portfolio.
As of result, we believe Solar's credit risk has increased partly because its
investment portfolio isn't as diversified as we'd expected. Nevertheless, we
believe Solar could quickly reduce its exposure to its largest obligors. In
addition, we expect Solar to grow this year by issuing debt and additional
equity. The increased portfolio size would reduce the concentration of Solar's
existing investments.
As part of the DS Waters restructuring, Solar has agreed to convert its
current debt exposure into a preferred stock investment. The financial impact
of this is limited, in our view. Solar's position in DS Waters' capital
structure remains the same, attaching at 3.14x leverage and detaching at 6.04x
leverage. (Attaching and detaching refer to the multiple of operating cash
flow that would repay the first dollar of Solar's lending exposure to the last
dollar, based on the size of the loan). In fact, Solar's position may have
improved somewhat because, together with its co-lenders, it will take control
of DS Waters' board of directors.
Of Solar's 39 portfolio investments, some generate PIK income, which is
noncash income. We consider this a negative rating factor because we view PIK
income as lower quality income.
Solar's other financial metrics remain quite strong. Leverage is very low at
0.29x. And in a stressed scenario where we assume the three largest obligors
default with no recovery, leverage remained below 0.6x (a benchmark we often
consider for our ratings on business development companies), at 0.42x.
Earnings also remained strong under those stress scenarios, and EBIT,
excluding market sensitive income and PIK accruals when measured against
interest expense, remained a healthy 3.5x. The rating on Solar reflects
current leverage and interest coverage.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view of the company's poor portfolio
diversification and significant PIK income. The company's strong capital, high
interest coverage, and low leverage offset those weaknesses and support the
rating. If Solar reduces and consistently maintains its obligor concentration
at levels below 5%, with peak concentrations of 7%, we could revise the
outlook to stable. However, if leverage increases beyond 0.6x, we could lower
the rating. We don't expect to raise the rating during the next 12-18 months.
