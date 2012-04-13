BRIEF-Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
* Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
April 13 Eurobank Tekfen AS: * Moodys changes review of eurobank tekfens ba3 ratings to direction
uncertain
* Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
* to take 20 percent stake in U.S. real estate asset manager CIM Group
Feb 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.