(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 13 - Fitch Ratings believes credit unions could face significant
challenges should they be allowed to make more small business loans. We believe
few credit unions might successfully compete with those banks already heavily
involved in the small business loan space. Limited experience could increase
risk, and while increased business lending exposure might behoove credit unions
in the long term, we believe it would ultimately have a measured impact on
revenue.
A bill under consideration in Congress would more than double credit unions'
current business lending cap of 12.25% to 27.5% of total assets. Credit unions
feel an increase would allow additional access to capital for small businesses.
However, we believe that in the current environment credit-worthy businesses
should experience little to no difficulty securing loans in the banking sector.
Bank lobbyists disagree that loans are hard to come by, underscored by a rebound
in commercial and industrial lending. In addition, banking trade groups argue
that credit unions do very little business lending, highlighted by the small
amount of credit unions in danger of reaching or surpassing their 12.25% limit.
Credit unions are also nonprofit organizations, making them income tax exempt.
Banks clearly don't enjoy that same tax benefit. And banks and credit unions are
also subject to different regulators and government rules.
We feel it would be difficult for credit unions to build up viable business
lending activities for several reasons. At the onset, addressing infrastructure
and capability would be challenging. As part of business lending, a bank must
have and relies upon adequately trained staff (which includes a business credit
approval and monitoring infrastructure) and be able to provide competent
business cash management services and other ancillary products. We believe
smaller credit unions with limited resources might find it difficult to
successfully compete in a larger business loan environment.
Fitch rates a limited number of credit unions overall and no retail credit
unions. All Fitch-rated credit unions are rated on their support floor based on
the level of support received from regulators and the government.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
(New York Ratings Team)