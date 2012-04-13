(The following statement was released by the rating agency)`)

April 13 - Overview

-- In our view, U.K.-based aerospace group Rolls-Royce PLC has shown strong and resilient operating and financial performance throughout the economic cycle.

-- Strong and stable cash flow generation has allowed Rolls-Royce to maintain credit metrics at the high end of what we consider commensurate with the group's "modest" financial risk profile.

-- We are therefore raising our long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on Rolls-Royce to 'A/A-1' from 'A-/A-2'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Rolls-Royce will maintain its solid cash flow generation and "modest" financial risk profile in the medium term. Rating Action On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on U.K.-based aerospace group Rolls-Royce PLC to 'A/A-1' from 'A-/A-2'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised our issue rating on Rolls-Royce's senior unsecured debt to 'A' from 'A-'. Rationale The rating action reflects Rolls-Royce's resilient operating and financial performance throughout the economic cycle, and stronger recent performance than our previous forecasts. The group's strong and stable cash flow generation has resulted in credit metrics at the high end of the range for a "modest" financial risk profile. We estimate that Rolls-Royce's earnings will increase at a low-double-digit annual rate over the next two to three years, based on our expectation of positive trends in most of the group's markets and its leaner cost base following an extensive restructuring in previous years. We anticipate that the group will maintain an operating margin of about 11% before financing costs and taxes, in line with past levels. This should generate sufficient funds from operations (FFO) to cover the extensive capital investments necessary to support Rolls-Royce's technology and manufacturing advantage. We therefore believe that Rolls-Royce will be able to maintain FFO to debt at levels above the 50%-60% range that we consider to be commensurate with the rating. Rolls-Royce estimates that it will receive a $1.5 billion cash inflow following the restructuring of its participation in the International Aero Engines (IAE) partnership in the course of 2012. We assume that Rolls-Royce will use this cash largely to reduce leverage. We anticipate that Rolls-Royce will continue to generate Standard & Poor's-adjusted free operating cash flow (FOCF) of about GBP200 million-GBP300 million in the next 24 months. This should allow the group to progressively increase shareholder remuneration, while discretionary cash flows in the same period may turn modestly negative. The ratings are supported by Rolls-Royce's strong market positions in the civil and military aviation industries, its high share of more-stable aftermarket sales, and its fairly diverse earnings base. In addition, Rolls-Royce enjoys strong and relatively stable cash generation, in our view, and has demonstrated good liquidity management. We consider these factors to be partly tempered by the highly competitive and cyclical nature of the industries in which the group operates, and by the general risk arising from highly volatile air traffic volumes. Liquidity The short-term rating is 'A-1'. We classify Rolls-Royce's liquidity as "strong" under our criteria, based on its liquidity position as of Dec. 31, 2011. We estimate that Rolls-Royce's sources of liquidity will cover uses by at least 1.5x over the next 12 months. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Rolls-Royce's liquidity sources for the next 12 months include:

-- Reported cash and cash equivalents of about GBP1.3 billion, GBP550 million of which we consider to be tied to operations and therefore exclude from our calculation of the group's liquidity coverage ratio.

-- A total of GBP1.2 billion in revolving credit facilities, fully undrawn as of Dec. 31, 2011. The group has extended the maturities of its credit lines to 2016 and 2019.

-- An approximate $1.5 billion (GBP940 million) cash inflow following the restructuring of Rolls-Royce's participation in IAE, which the group estimates it will receive in 2012.

-- Significant financial flexibility, due to Rolls-Royce's large business portfolio and positive FOCF that we anticipate the group will generate in the coming 24 months. Rolls-Royce does not have any near-term debt maturities, and the next sizable debt repayment is due in 2019, when a GBP500 million bond matures. The group's credit facilities do not include rating triggers that would require Rolls-Royce to accelerate or repay any of its borrowings. We also understand that Rolls-Royce is not at risk from liquidity triggers or margin calls with respect to the derivatives used in its hedge portfolio. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that Rolls-Royce will continue to generate solid free cash flows on the back of steady operating margins, and maintain a "modest" financial risk profile characterized by an average ratio of FFO to net debt of about 50%-60% throughout the economic cycle. Therefore, Rolls-Royce's currently very solid credit metrics incorporate a fair degree of headroom. A rapid decline in FFO to debt to the low end of the 50%-60% range or lower (for instance, on the back of a significant increase in payments to shareholders or large debt-funded acquisitions) would signal a comparatively more aggressive financial policy and would put downward pressure on the ratings. Although unlikely for the next two years, we could raise the ratings if Rolls-Royce were to achieve a structural improvement in its earnings and cash flow generation, allowing it to consistently post operating margins in the mid-teens. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Aerospace And Defense Industries, June 24, 2009

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded; Outlook Action

To From Rolls-Royce PLC Corporate Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1 A-/Positive/A-2 Senior Unsecured Debt A A- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)