Sept 7 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Colombian, Venezuelan and Dominican CorporatesSept 7 - Fitch Ratings has published a special report entitled 'Colombian, Venezuelan and Dominican Corporates: Domestic Markets Offer Investment Opportunities'. The Colombian, Venezuelan and Dominican companies in this report have robust capital structures, and Fitch does not foresee any major ratings changes due to declines in cash flow generation under an economic slowdown scenario. The full report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 11, 2012; --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage', Aug. 8, 2012; --'National Ratings Criteria', Jan. 19, 2011.