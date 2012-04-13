(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Motor 2011 plc's (Motor 2011) Class A1
and Class A2 notes as follows:
GBP209.01m Class A1 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
GBP200.71m Class A2 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
The affirmations reflect the transaction's robust performance, as demonstrated
by the low delinquency rates and the cumulative default ratios to date remaining
below Fitch's base case assumptions set at closing. Although the underlying
contracts do not feature any direct residual value risk, Fitch notes that the
57.7% of the pool was exposed to potential losses resulting from borrowers
exercising their voluntary termination (VT) right under the Consumer Credit Act
of 1974 as of February 2012. However, as used car prices have been stable since
transaction closing, the number of VT cases remains very low (0.1% by initial
portfolio amount).
The fast amortisation together with the solid performance has led to
significantly increased credit enhancement levels. Fitch believes that Motor
2011 could therefore withstand even further increased stress levels and
consequently affirmed all outstanding Class A1 and Class A2 notes.
The transaction is a securitisation of UK auto loan receivables originated by
Santander Consumer UK plc (SCUK, unrated), a subsidiary of Santander UK plc
('A+'/Stable/'F1'). SCUK was launched in August 2005 and now ranks first in the
independent UK point of sale finance market.
As of February 2012, the portfolio comprised 180,876 loans with an average
current balance of GBP4,224. The portfolio consists primarily of used car loans
(71.9% by balance), with weighted average seasoning of 22 months and a weighted
average remaining term of 21.8 months. The portfolio is diverse with respect to
regional and manufacturer distribution.
