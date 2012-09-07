Sept 7 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'AAA' rating on the Texas Permanent School Fund's (PSF) bond guarantee program (BGP). The Rating Outlook is Stable. In accordance with Fitch's newly released 'State Revolving Fund and Leveraged Municipal Loan Pool Criteria', Fitch's cash flow modeling demonstrates that the guaranteed portfolio can continue to pay bond debt service even if loan defaults were in excess of Fitch's 'AAA' liability default hurdle, as produced using Fitch's Portfolio Stress Calculator (PSC). Liability default hurdles derived by the PSC are calculated based on overall guaranteed portfolio credit quality as measured by the rating of underlying borrowers, size, loan term, and concentration. For more information, see 'Fitch Affirms Texas PSF Rating at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable', dated May 16, 2012 at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 12, 2012); --'State Revolving Fund and Leveraged Municipal Loan Pool Criteria' (May 21, 2012); --'Rating Closed End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock'(Aug. 15, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria State Revolving Fund and Leveraged Municipal Loan Pool Criteria Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock