(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 13 - On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its senior unsecured rating on Ireland-based Warner Chilcott plc to '3' from '4'. The revision follows the approximate $650 million of secured term loan payments made by the company during 2011. The 'BB' senior unsecured issue-level rating and all other ratings are unchanged. The speculative-grade rating on Ireland-based Warner Chilcott plc reflects a "fair" business risk profile (according to our criteria), which takes into consideration our expectation that the threat of generic competition to the company's product portfolio and its limited research and development (R&D) capabilities could result in additional product or company acquisitions over the next year. It also reflects a "significant" financial risk profile (according to our criteria) since we believe the company will likely use capacity generated from debt reduction to re-lever by incurring new additional debt to pay another substantial dividend, or to bolster its product portfolio, keeping leverage higher, at more than 3x, over the next year. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH "Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings," Aug. 10, 2009 RATINGS LIST Warner Chilcott plc Corporate credit rating BB/Stable/-- Recovery Rating Revised; Issue Rating Remains Unchanged

